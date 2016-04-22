Learn How to Make a Difference at the Heal The Planet Day Celebration on Earth Day, Sat., April 22nd

Finally, a celebration of life that offers solutions for the real issues facing our planet and the quality of life today and for generations to come!

Contact

A Better Concept PR

***@abetterconcept.com A Better Concept PR

End

-- This year's Heal the Planet - Earth Day celebration is a family-friendly, information packed and entertainment filled day where attendees will learn about the power of small actions to have a huge impact on the health of the planet while enjoying music, crafts, clean food, yoga and more. Heal the Planet Day is a LITTER & MOOP (Matter Out of Place) FREE event with a focus on trashformation, reusing, upcycling, and sustainability. Patrons are guaranteed to walk away with an increased awareness of the planet's eco-system and how their daily actions and consumer choices affect its delicate balance. The event is FREE to the public.Attendees can look forward to The Farmer and The Chef Vegan Cooking Competition in which chefs team up with local farms to showcase locally grown, plant-based ingredients in delicious and healthy dishes. There is a friendly rivalry between the teams from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.The event opens with Michelle Alva guiding us on a heart opening and nature connecting sound meditation. Drum Cafe returns for the second year and leads the group in an interactive drumming experience that lights up the crowd and powerfully unites the attendees. Bring the kids to our world class TrashFormation workshop, a collaborative Transformation Art project led by Natural Awakenings' Publisher, Susie Q. Energy efficiency are the words of the day in the You Fit Movement Zone with their mobile, bike-powered charging stations. Presentations on various topics of sustainability are scheduled throughout the day and the event is crowned with a live performance by local band Blue Sky Drive.Heal The Planet Executive Director, Rachel Shapiro says,SouthFlo Events founder, Deana Patrick is excited to host the VIP lounge which features original tasty vegan bites, craft beers from Funky Buddha, and organic wines.says Patrick.Festival organizers, Heal The Planet and SouthFlo Events invite you to Heal The Planet Starting TODAYThe 2nd Annual Heal the Planet Day Celebration. Offerings include Kid's Fun Zone, Mini yoga, pilates and dance classes, conscious living workshops, plant based food demonstrations and local farmers talking about the proper way to grow your own food and how buying seasonally leads to a healthier lifestyleSaturday, April 22, 2016 | 11:00am – 5:00pmEsplanade Park, 400 SE 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale. FL. 33312To celebrate local solutions to global challenges and to inspire young and old to make changes that ultimately lead to a healthier, safer, and sustainable planet. More information is available at http://healtheplanet.com/2017/02/02/april-22nd-2017-heal-planet-day/Arrive early, stay the day, see festival schedule below:11:00am - Opening address by Rachel Shapiro of Heal the Planet Together, Inc. 11:20am - Michelle Alva - Conscious Connections Sound Healing12:00pm - Drum Cafe Interactive Drum Circle12:00 - 2:00PM - Vegan Chef/Farmer Competition & Tasting - Arrive early to insure your spot as a judge!1:00pm - Ken Fisher - Founder of Heal the Planet Together, Inc.1:15pm - Karen Ellis-Ritter - Co-Founder and President of Compassionate Farming Education Initiative1:40pm - Tim Canova - Chair of Progress For All2:00pm - Solar Energy Talk- - Adam Coughlin from Bison Roofing & Solar 2:30pm - Chef Competition Awards Ceremony and Acknowledgments4:00pm - Blue Sky Drive Live Band* Mini-classes in yoga, tai chi, fitness, and movement* Kids Zone including storytelling, a scavenger hunt, free face painting, trashformation art project, and seedling planting.* Farming Resource Zone - learn about easy and efficient ways to grow your own food.* Conscious Vendor Village - crafts, clothing, healthy beverages, and more!* Join children's author/illustrator, artist, writer and poet Sara Ajna as she shares her passion for living a healthy life during a private reading of excerpts from her upcoming book titled "You Are The You-niverse"#HealThePlanetDay #HTPDay #HealThePlanet #SouthFloEvents #FunkyBuddhaHTPDay #KindHTPDay #GoRiverwalkHTPDay #LegacyBankHTPDay #HealthyPlacesHTPDay- is a collective of liked-minded individuals who strive to bring cultural and inspirational events to the South Florida Community through the fusion of music, culture and art with philanthropy. At SouthFlo Events they endeavor to stimulate your senses with the best in art and music, while keeping the environment top of mind to the eco-conscious consumer. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/southfloevents– (HTP) is a 501-(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to educate and inspire the next generation of children and adults about the power of their daily choices and the huge impact these choices have on the well-being and sustainability of the planet. (HTP) is committed to real and lasting healing forthe planet through education, action, and inspiration. The community aims to inspire, empower, and support individuals and organizations working to heal the planet by providing resources and leadership. To learn how you can make a difference, please visit www.healtheplanet.com