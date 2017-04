Innovative Computing Systems Will Host Webinar on Efficient Workflows and Intelligent Integration

Contact

-- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology company, will co-host a free webinar titled "Efficient Workflows and Intelligent Integration:cleanDocs and iManage Share" along with DocsCorp. The webinar takes place Wednesday, April 26.DocsCorp's cleanDocs is a metadata removal tool that protects organizations from accidental information and metadata leaks. It integrates with email systems to ensure all hidden metadata is removed from documents sent from an organization. iManage Share integrates with iManage Work and Microsoft Outlook, so that file sharing is easy and convenient without sacrificing security and governance of client files. The webinar will examine cleanDocs and how it integrates with iManage Share.Details of the webinar are as follows:Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2017Time: 1:00 p.m. ETLocation: Live webinarCost: FreeRegistration:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9197957207026900993Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services industries. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success with IT initiatives. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com