Industry News





Announcing the First Major Biography of Famed World War One Trench Poet Alan Seeger

At last, the author of "I Have a Rendezvous With Death" - who himself died in the Battle of the Somme - gets the measured, eloquent, carefully-researched biography he has always deserved.
 
 
Published April 2017
 
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In this first modern biography of famed "Great War" poet Alan Seeger, Chris Dickon uses previously untapped papers and archives to reveal Seeger as a complex, enigmatic, and fatalistic genius confronting with robust, romantic intensity both his art and the war in which he found himself.

From Seeger's affluent childhood in New York and Mexico, to his college days at Harvard with friends T.S. Eliot and John Reed, to Bohemian Greenwich Village and finally the Left Bank of Paris and his last year in the trenches of Northern France ... A Rendezvous With Death: Alan Seeger in Poetry, at War tells the tale of Seeger's short life with great depth, clarity, and sympathy.

Perhaps most importantly, the book shows the expatriate American Seeger as an avid soldier for France long before the time when the United States finally entered the war. In doing so, author Chris Dickon not only delivers an eloquent narrative of Seeger's works and days, but also expertly places him in the context of both his time and ours.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Chris Dickon is a writer and veteran PBS television and radio producer. His previous books include The Foreign Burial of American War Dead, The Enduring Journey of the USS Chesapeake, and Americans at War in Foreign Forces.

Available from Amazon and other sellers around the world. To purchase from Amazon in the United States:

https://www.amazon.com/Rendezvous-Death-Alan-Seeger-Poetr...

Price: $25 (USA)


• Paperback: 312 pages
• Publisher: New Street Communications, LLC (April 17, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 0692851135
• ISBN-13: 978-0692851135
• Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.7 x 9 inches

Edward Renehan
***@newstreetcommunications.com
