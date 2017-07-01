News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Daughter Pens Memoir of Famed Folksinger & Composer Oscar Brand
A story populated by such folk music and entertainment giants as Pete Seeger, John Raitt, Woody Guthrie, and Bob Dylan
But you also get the vagaries of an uncertain existence - an existence that is not only uncertain financially, but often emotionally, as your Dad struggles to balance the responsibilities of parenthood with the time-devouring necessity to make a living and build his career. Thus you frequently find yourself charged with responsibilities well beyond your years.
At times hilarious and at times tragic, Jeannie Brand's The Folksinger's Daughter tells a story of both great joy and great sorrow, and one that is never dull. A "must" for folk aficionados, and fascinating even for the general reader.
Includes numerous photo illustrations.
More Info: https://www.amazon.com/
• Paperback: 206 pages
• Publisher: New Street Communications, LLC
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 0692866450
• ISBN-13: 978-0692866450
• Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.5 x 9 inches
PRICE USA: $25.00
Contact
Edward Renehan
***@newstreetcommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 01, 2017