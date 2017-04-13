News By Tag
QArea is a Finalist for the 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award
QArea reported that it is nominated for Red Herring Top 100 award in Europe – respectable rating which includes the most innovative and successful startups and ventures in such regions as Europe, Asia and both Americas.
The Red Herring jury took into consideration about 20 main criteria which allow to make conclusions about the market position of the company, its financial situation, social responsibility, role in the industry, management efficiency and global impact. All the companies in the list might perform strong results and have HQ registered in Europe.
The list of the finalists also contains brief about each company with the additional information. Its purpose – to contribute to the investment climate improvement by helping investors to make even more wise decisions based on the rigorously collected data and to help entrepreneurs to rise up their business to a brand new level.
The Red Herring top-100 list encourages every entrepreneur to align his business with the highest international standards. Therefore all the companies which can be found the list of the finalists can be described as very innovative, stable and efficiently managed ventures with top-notch specialists hired from around the globe.
QArea demonstrates strong technological and financial results which are noticed both by the clients and by the analytics.
More than 1,200 companies from such areas as software, hardware, biotech, mobile, telecommunications and cloud services were analyzed by the jury. The past year was especially productive for IT and biotech companies. Tens of innovations, inventions and discoveries were explored, presented and brought to people's daily life. Hundreds of investment decisions were made and affected teams and startups across the Europe. Still there are only 100 companies should be selected to be included to the top-100 list. It's a big challenge for the Red Herring editorial team to pick the leaders.
All the finalists are invited to attend the award ceremony at the Red Herring Europe Forum. The event will take place in Amsterdam, April 24 - 26, 2017. The Top 100 awards will be presented on the April 26 at the evening part of the event.
Source: https://qarea.com/
