Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Market Drivers and Emerging Trends Forecast 2016-2
Next-generation data storage sector allows saving huge volumes of private and important information. Correspondingly, the report in the first section talks about product overview and scope of next-generation data storage.
Furthermore, there is the classification of the six next-generation data storage which includes:
• Direct-Attached Storage
• Network-Attached storage
• Cloud Storage
• Unified Storage
• Storage Area Network
• Software-Defined Storage
Furthermore, the study emphasizes the application of this sector which includes:
• File- and Object-based Storage
• File storage
• Object storage
• Block Storage
In the second section, the report examines the market's global presence with regions. The regions covered in the report include the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. This section explains the status and prospect for each region. Furthermore, the report analyzes the market size of the sector on the basis of:
• Sales and Growth Rate
• Revenue and Growth Rate
In the third section, the report evaluates every region based on gross margin and also involves the analysis of the volume, value and sales price of the product. The three other parameters in this study include sales and growth rate, revenue and growth rate and sales price trend. Later on, the section highlights each region's sales and market share by manufacturers;
The next section analyzes the top manufacturers in this industry. This segment involves the company basic information, manufacturing base and competitors. It also examines the product type, application, and specification. Later on, the study centers on the two types namely direct-attached storage and network-attached storage. Alongside it studies the sales, revenue, price and gross margin. Finally, it evaluates the main business and business overview. The leading players in this market include:
• Dell Inc.
• HPE Company
• Hitachi Ltd.
• IBM Corp
• NetApp, Inc.
