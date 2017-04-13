Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Market Drivers and Emerging Trends Forecast 2016-2

 
ALBANY, N.Y. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Every year the volumes of data storage and the security required steadily rises. These storage devices boost the related industries like the satellite telecom sector. The greatly rising market for data storage is the focus of the new study added to the massive database of Market Research Hub (MRH), and is titled 'Global Next-generation data storage Sales Market  Report 2017.' The focus of the report is to explain, study and forecast the next-generation data storage sales market on the basis of storage classification, application and regional prospects for the forecast period of 2016-2021.

Next-generation data storage sector allows saving huge volumes of private and important information. Correspondingly, the report in the first section talks about product overview and scope of next-generation data storage.

Furthermore, there is the classification of the six next-generation data storage which includes:

• Direct-Attached Storage
• Network-Attached storage
• Cloud Storage
• Unified Storage
• Storage Area Network
• Software-Defined Storage

Furthermore, the study emphasizes the application of this sector which includes:

• File- and Object-based Storage
• File storage
• Object storage
• Block Storage

Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...


In the second section, the report examines the market's global presence with regions. The regions covered in the report include the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. This section explains the status and prospect for each region. Furthermore, the report analyzes the market size of the sector on the basis of:

• Sales and Growth Rate
• Revenue and Growth Rate

In the third section, the report evaluates every region based on gross margin and also involves the analysis of the volume, value and sales price of the product. The three other parameters in this study include sales and growth rate, revenue and growth rate and sales price trend. Later on, the section highlights each region's sales and market share by manufacturers; alongside sales and market share by type. Likewise, the study evaluates the sales and market share by the application.

Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-next-gener...

The next section analyzes the top manufacturers in this industry. This segment involves the company basic information, manufacturing base and competitors. It also examines the product type, application, and specification. Later on, the study centers on the two types namely direct-attached storage and network-attached storage. Alongside it studies the sales, revenue, price and gross margin. Finally, it evaluates the main business and business overview. The leading players in this market include:

• Dell Inc.
• HPE Company
• Hitachi Ltd.
• IBM Corp
• NetApp, Inc.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Email: press@marketresearchhub.com

Follow us on:
Twitter: twitter.com/MktResearchHub
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MarketResearchHub/

