The Smart Skyscrapers Summit 2017 Edition Set To Begin In Two Weeks
Over 20 regional and international industry experts will participate as speakers at the summit. Dr. Andy Davids, Technical Director & Global Leader - Tall Buildings, Aurecon Engineering International will deliver a keynote presentation on the first day of the summit. Presenting on the latest trends and technological developments in innovative skyscraper construction will be Paul Drayton, Head of Structures - UAE, AECOM and Benjamin Piper, Partner, Design Principal, Killa Architectural Design who will deliver 20 minute presentations on some important considerations for structural design of tall towers in UAE and the world's first fully functional and permanently occupied 3D printed building in Dubai, UAE.
Dr. David Fisher, Founder and Chairman, Dynamic Architecture Group, well known for designing the Dynamic Tower, also known as the world's first rotating skyscraper will also deliver a keynote presentation on Dynamic Towers: Skyscrapers, and building in general, should express logic, feasibility and sustainability. "Rather than beautiful, there should be logic, making construction easier, faster, which could easily be achieved if buildings are produced through an industrial process and completely off-site. If the towers in motion express a great design and may be iconic, it is mainly as they are so simple to build.", he opined.
Abhishek Chhabra, Business Development, Thomas Bell-Wright;
Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, said, "The summit in its fourth year will be the biggest and most impactful, hosting several subject matter experts and visionaries who will provide first hand insights into the innovative and exemplary projects undertaken in the region and across the world. We are extremely proud to bring together some of the most sought after experts, thereby adding significant expertise and value to our event."
Premium sponsors KONE, MMFX Steel, Geoscope, Kinemetrics, Scott Bader, GE Performance Coatings, Thomas Bell-Wright and Carlo Gavazzi will display their solutions at the summit. The networking lounge will see Kin Long, Dow Corning, DencoHappel, ALS Logistic Solutions, JENSEN HUGHES and Fujairah Rockwool Factory amongst many others showcase their products and offerings to over 400 senior architects, designers, engineers, urban planners, facility managers, developers & contractors from the Middle East region.
Speaking about his expectations from the summit, Dr. Fisher, further added, "I aim to have a professional confrontation, and mainly learn from questions, from answers, experience and ideas of the various participants."
More information on the summit is available at http://www.smartskyscrapers.com/
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
Lakshmi Ramarajan
Expotrade Middle East FZ-LLC
Tel: +9714-4542135
Email: marketing@expotrade-
Lakshmi Ramarajan
***@expotrade-
