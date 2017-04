CRISIL, a Standard and Poor's Company has rated XS CAD 'CRISIL MSE 1'

Post 1 CRISIL Certificate_FBpost_12thApr2017

Contact

XS CAD

912226876456

***@xscad.com XS CAD912226876456

End

--CRISIL, a Standard and Poor's global company has rated XS CAD 'CRISIL MSE 1' which signifies the highest rating of creditworthiness awarded by the rating agency. XS CAD scored 'Highest' on two parameters which include Financial Strength (FS) and Operating Performance (OP) validating the credibility of XS CAD's services globally.The key rating drivers based on which the rating was provided include business management strengths such as organisational stability, management expertise, well-defined organisation structure, strong marketing network, a healthy business model and high operational efficiency. The financial rating drivers include strengths such as strong profitability, good liquidity position, strong credit protection measures, low reliance on external debt and financial flexibility.A detailed analytical report provided by CRISIL on the overall functioning of the company has helped XS CAD analyse, strengthen and improve its operations and performance.XS CAD India (Pvt.) Limited201, Steel House,Off Mahakali Caves Road,Andheri (East)Mumbai, Maharashtra400 093India+91 22 2687 6456XS CAD LimitedGreenlands Business Centre,Studley Road,Redditch,WorcestershireB98 7United Kingdom+44 (0) 1527 518 880Web: http://www.xscad.com/