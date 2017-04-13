News By Tag
CRISIL, a Standard and Poor's Company has rated XS CAD 'CRISIL MSE 1'
The key rating drivers based on which the rating was provided include business management strengths such as organisational stability, management expertise, well-defined organisation structure, strong marketing network, a healthy business model and high operational efficiency. The financial rating drivers include strengths such as strong profitability, good liquidity position, strong credit protection measures, low reliance on external debt and financial flexibility.
A detailed analytical report provided by CRISIL on the overall functioning of the company has helped XS CAD analyse, strengthen and improve its operations and performance.
For more information, contact:
XS CAD India (Pvt.) Limited
201, Steel House,
Off Mahakali Caves Road,
Andheri (East)
Mumbai, Maharashtra
400 093
India
Phone: +91 22 2687 6456
XS CAD Limited
Greenlands Business Centre,
Studley Road,
Redditch,
Worcestershire
B98 7
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1527 518 880
Web: http://www.xscad.com/
XS CAD
912226876456
***@xscad.com
