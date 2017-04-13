 
CRISIL, a Standard and Poor's Company has rated XS CAD 'CRISIL MSE 1'

 
 
Post 1 CRISIL Certificate_FBpost_12thApr2017
MUMBAI, India - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- India, CRISIL, a Standard and Poor's global company has rated XS CAD 'CRISIL MSE 1' which signifies the highest rating of creditworthiness awarded by the rating agency. XS CAD scored 'Highest' on two parameters which include Financial Strength (FS) and Operating Performance (OP) validating the credibility of XS CAD's services globally.

The key rating drivers based on which the rating was provided include business management strengths such as organisational stability, management expertise, well-defined organisation structure, strong marketing network, a healthy business model and high operational efficiency. The financial rating drivers include strengths such as strong profitability, good liquidity position, strong credit protection measures, low reliance on external debt and financial flexibility.

A detailed analytical report provided by CRISIL on the overall functioning of the company has helped XS CAD analyse, strengthen and improve its operations and performance.

For more information, contact:

XS CAD India (Pvt.) Limited

201, Steel House,
Off Mahakali Caves Road,
Andheri (East)
Mumbai, Maharashtra
400 093
India

Phone: +91 22 2687 6456

XS CAD Limited
Greenlands Business Centre,
Studley Road,
Redditch,
Worcestershire
B98 7
United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0) 1527 518 880

Web: http://www.xscad.com/

