Dominion Builders Renovates Dadeland Executive Center Lobby
"It has been a pleasure to work with Capital Realty Services, and we thank them for trusting our firm with the realization of this innovative concept," said Mark Gemignani, president of Dominion Builders. "The new lobby and façade creates a unique sense of place and marks a milestone for this property and its tenants."
The project was designed by Burton Hersh P.A. of Coral Gables, and features a new 20-foot highgrand lobby entrance with a clear-anodized, glass-infused curtain wall and cantilevered concrete porte-cochere. The interior finishes include white, hand-carved Himalaya stone throughout the first-floor public space, with custom wood wall panels. The renovation also includes a colossal light fixture hanging from the two-story ceiling.
"We are certain that tenants and visitors will appreciate the new design, which offers a modern and welcoming feel to this South Miami property," said Gemignani.
About Dominion Builders
Dominion Builders is a privately owned, commercial general contractor licensed in the states of Florida and Virginia. The Coral Gables, Florida, based corporate headquarters draws on more than 40 years of extensive experience in the construction arena. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including law firms, health/medical, financial institutions, retail, food service, corporate offices and base building. Dominion's experience is exemplified through an eminent award-winning portfolio, which highlights its craftsmanship, teamwork and passion to impact real estate communities. For more information, visit www.dominionbuild.com.
