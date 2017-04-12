 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer - To Be Released Soon

 
 
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer (Black)
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer (Black)
 
Listed Under

LONDON - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the announcement that CareforAir has launched a new Rainbow Breezer in the colour black, the company is excited to report that it will be available for purchase in the next few weeks.

A product research carried out by the company to find out what colour they should provide, CareforAir found out that although customers still love the white, others wanted to have a black option. The Black Breezer will be less noticeable in some people's houses, depending on their interior and will be easier to keep clean.

The motor will be equal to the powerful motor of the original Rainbow Breezer which runs for 24 hours without overheating or running out of water. The dimension of the air purifier is a compact 24cm x 22cm x 23cm making it a perfect size to sit on a kitchen countertop, hall table or bedside locker. It also has the same on/off LED light function so the user can opt to turn on a single colour or enjoy the effect of the lights changing shades.

"We are so excited to offer our valued customers the option to choose the original white model or the new sleek black version. However, the water bowl will remain clear and transparent." said Heather, owner and founder of CareforAir.

The CareforAir Rainbow Breezer is an air purifier that uses water as a filter. The main function of the Breezer is to suck in air to filter and clean it using the water in the bowl. The Breezer is powerful enough to rid the air of harmful pollutants like dust, pollen and toxins. Using the Breezer will help lessen the effects of allergens and asthma triggers making it an invaluable item for people with breathing and respiratory problems.

The Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer will be available on Amazon UK and on the company website https://www.careforAir.net when it is released.
