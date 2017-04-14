 
Afromedia News Corp launches Afromediatv.com to stream live coverage of African Drums Festival 2017

The African Drums Festival starts today, in Abeokuta, Ogun State. South West Nigeria. Afromedia News Corp is the Media Partner of ADF. The corporation launches a new Video Streaming site to bring ADF 2017 and other events to worldwide viewing.
 
 
Afromedia Chairman and CEO. Idris Olagoke Badmus
Afromedia Chairman and CEO. Idris Olagoke Badmus
 
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Afromedia News Corp, the New York-based International Media Company announces the launching of their Online Video Stream Services today. The company flagship publication, Conect Magazine, and other services focus mainly on the African Economic activities and Cultural Events.

The announcement of Afromediatv.com services comes the first day of the second annual African Drums Festival, ADF, which is hosted by Ogun state Government, in the South West of Nigeria. Speaking during the announcement at the office of Afromedia  News Corp in New York, the Chairman and CEO of Afromedia News Corp, Idris Olagoke Badmus declared that: Afromedia as the Official Media Partner of the African Drums Festival, will provide live coverage of the 3 days Cultural Spectacle, for free world Wide viewing, through its

new live streaming site, Afromediatv.com.

The African Drums Festival is poised to become the largest Cultural Event in the Africa continent yearly, with over 2000 performances from 55 African Countries. The Festival celebrates different kinds of traditions and music throughout Africa.

Afromediatv.com will start a full Streaming service in September 2017 with more than 1000 Nollywood movies and the special broadcast of events all over Africa, available for its subscribers.

Afromedia News Corp is a New York State registered corporation and the Publisher of Conect Magazine. Afromedia is a specialized media company dedicated to the promotion of global knowledge of Africa, through special publications and media distribution. With its vast networks and corporate partnerships, the company has access to more than 1000 editors, writers, photographers, all over Africa.

Afromedia three main focuses are:

*Create and maintain a centralized digital library of Cultural, Economic, Educational and Social information on Africa.

*Publish and Distribute special publications on Africa, both online and in prints for a worldwide distribution.

*Organizing special events, trade missions and conferences to promote African businesses and champion E-commerce revolution in the continent.

http:// .afromedianewsgroup.com
http:// .afromediatv.com

Click to Share