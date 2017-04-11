 
News By Tag
* Physician
* Doctor
* Pediatrics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Esse Health Tesson Ferry Pediatrics Welcomes New Physician

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Physician
Doctor
Pediatrics

Industry:
Medical

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Esse Health Tesson Ferry Pediatrics welcomes pediatrician Carolyn Smith, M.D. to its practice. Dr. Smith is seeing patients at the office located at 13303 Tesson Ferry Rd, suite 150 in St. Louis. A photo of Dr. Smith is available at http://www.essehealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/IMG_9937-smith.png

Dr. Smith is board certified in pediatrics with a particular interest in breastfeeding and infant care. Previously she worked as a pediatric hospitalist at Washington University School of Medicine where she was the medical director of the new born nursery. Dr. Smith is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a member of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine.

Dr. Smith joins board certified pediatricians Matthew Dougherty, M.D., Catherine Remus, M.D., Elizabeth Remus, M.D. and Joseph Schachter, M.D. along with Nurse Practitioner Karen Diehl. Appointments with Dr. Smith can be made by calling 314.842.5239.

Esse Health is a St. Louis-based, independent physician group that strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients through patient education, lifestyle modification and prevention.  Esse Health's adult and pediatric primary care offices have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2011 Level 3 recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Million Hearts Initiative recognized Esse Health as a 2014 Hypertension Control Champion for its success in helping patients control their high blood pressure.  With 40 locations throughout the St. Louis and Metro East area, Esse Health's services include asthma, allergy and immunology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology and urology.  Esse Health is a recognized leader in using technology in health care and physician accountability for both quality and cost-of-care.  For more information on Esse Health, visit www.essehealth.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@essehealth.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Esse Health PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share