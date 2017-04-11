News By Tag
Esse Health Tesson Ferry Pediatrics Welcomes New Physician
Dr. Smith is board certified in pediatrics with a particular interest in breastfeeding and infant care. Previously she worked as a pediatric hospitalist at Washington University School of Medicine where she was the medical director of the new born nursery. Dr. Smith is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a member of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine.
Dr. Smith joins board certified pediatricians Matthew Dougherty, M.D., Catherine Remus, M.D., Elizabeth Remus, M.D. and Joseph Schachter, M.D. along with Nurse Practitioner Karen Diehl. Appointments with Dr. Smith can be made by calling 314.842.5239.
Esse Health is a St. Louis-based, independent physician group that strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients through patient education, lifestyle modification and prevention. Esse Health's adult and pediatric primary care offices have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2011 Level 3 recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Million Hearts Initiative recognized Esse Health as a 2014 Hypertension Control Champion for its success in helping patients control their high blood pressure. With 40 locations throughout the St. Louis and Metro East area, Esse Health's services include asthma, allergy and immunology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology and urology. Esse Health is a recognized leader in using technology in health care and physician accountability for both quality and cost-of-care. For more information on Esse Health, visit www.essehealth.com.
