Correcting ACA Form Errors Made Easy with ez1095 Software from Halfpricesoft.com
ez1095 2016 software is now available to print and efile corrected Affordable Care Act Forms 1095 C, 1094 C, 1095 B & 1094 B. Step by step online guide for ease of use is available at www.halfpricesoft.com.
"The new efile version of ez1095 2016 software for printing ACA forms is available with an online guide for easy to manage filing." said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ez1095 ACA form software is easy-to-use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up company, adding employees, add forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.
The main features include but are not limited to :
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
- Efile version available at additional cost.
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support unlimited number of recipients.
- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
ez1095 2016 software is compatible Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and other Windows systems. Potential customers can download and try this software at no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
Priced at just $195, ($295 for efile version) this ACA forms filing software saves employers time and money. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
