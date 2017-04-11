News By Tag
24-Hour Challenge: Adelphi University Students Give Back With First Annual Giving Day on April 19
"The theme of the day is celebrating Adelphi and giving back," said Jennifer Walsh, director of annual giving in the Office of University Advancement.
This new style of campaign held on many college campuses will allow the Adelphi community to give back to its various members to provide essential funds for goals such as a new "patient" for the College of Nursing and Public Health's simulation lab, bringing k-12 grade students to campus to enjoy a one-of-a-kind workshop in our exclusive STEAM maker space, paying for the rights to present Peter and the Starcatcher in the Performing Arts Center or creating a scholarship fund for deserving Adelphi students.
The funds raised will support important academic, career and community initiatives to transform lives and power up worthy causes. Every single dollar makes a difference.
On April 19, a celebration for the Adelphi community will be held in the new Nexus Building lobby from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with music, delicious treats and thank-you gifts for donating. There will also be a photo booth where you can take your picture and let the community know why you've chosen to support Adelphi.
Friends of the university are also encouraged to donate online at adelphi.edu/
To learn more, contact Jennifer Walsh at jenwalsh@adelphi.edu or 516.877.4687 (tel:(516)%20877-
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
Kali Chan
***@adelphi.edu
