Aerovoyce Launches New Sim (international), Broadband, Fibernet
AEROVOYCE – The reason we have gathered here... Following the launch of the Brand Name and Logo on 2nd March 2017. Today, we proudly announce the launch of SIM (International), Broadband and Fibernet.
AEROVOYCE ( WWW.AEROVOYCE.COM ) is entitled to offer Mobile Voice/Data SIM Cards, Mobile Internet (SIM), Broadband/Fiber internet (ISP category A), NLD, IPTV, PMRTS, VSAT, INSAT-R and etc. services for PAN INDIA.
Sivakumar Kuppusamy, founder and CEO, said the company plans to enter rural areas with its broadband and fibernet services in the next three months. "Connectivity is a major issue in rural area. It is one of the reasons why prices are cheaper compared with similar service providers," he added. The Base plan starts from 249/ per month for ISP and the Base plan starts $15, unlimited time for international SIM including 50MB and 100 mins talk value. The Company plans to invest 300 crore in telecom services over the next three years. "We will focus on townships and rural areas that have a population of 10,000-50,000. Right now, we are looking at area surrounding Salem, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Kanyakumari."
AEROVOYCE SIM (International)
Ahead of its SIM launch for voice and data in India, AEROVOYCE is launching International SIM on this auspicious day of Tamil New Year 14th April 2017.
AEROVOYCE International SIM will offer a best value pack for both Voice and Data for all kind of Travelers feeling like a local in abroad and also for NRIs.
Country specific - 'Prepaid International SIM' which help travelers avail the even before they reach the destination. The SIM comes with Roaming free option and calls to India can be made at a cheap rate. Cheaper recharge rates ranging from country to country. Travelers can purchase the SIM over the phone, kiosk and select retail stores in all over India and at Airports. Recharge can be done through online portals, AEROVOYCE Customer App, Missed Calls, SMS, Credit cards or over phone too.
The Pricing Plan will be varying geo specific ie. Country specific. The plan category will be "Budget, Youth, Master, Executive, Roayal, All In One".
AEROVOCYE International SIM provides a huge savings for travelers in roaming and data bills. people who travel for business, vacation and overseas students can enjoy the benefits of this service.
AEROVOYCE offers special package on its International SIM for students who have planned to stay for more than a year to pursue their education in a foreign countries.
AEROVOYCE has announced that it will offer instant on-boarding of subscribers for all its services and same hour activation.
It has implemented a e-KYC which is hosted on Cloud used by field executives with remote devices – like finger print scanner, iris scanner, POS etc., to complete profiling of customers on the spot.
