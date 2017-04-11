Aerovoyce Launches New Sim (international), Broadband, Fibernet

AEROVOYCE – The reason we have gathered here... Following the launch of the Brand Name and Logo on 2nd March 2017. Today, we proudly announce the launch of SIM (International), Broadband and Fibernet.

Film Actor Prashanth unveils the launch of AEROVOY

Contact

AEROVOYCE

***@aerovoyce.com AEROVOYCE

End

-- ADPAY proudly announced its full fledged Telecom Service under new brand AEROVOYCE for PAN India. The esteemed apex bodies of Telecom – Department of Telecom (DoT) in-line with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) approved MVNO Licensing process during the month of March 2016 for India, thereafter ADPAY MOBILE PAYMENT PVT. LTD. is the first organization to receive the MVNO license on 7th Dec 2016. This license will enable AEROVOYCE as a complete Mobile Operator same as Airtel, Vodafone, etc., but with Spectrum sharing as MVNO.AEROVOYCE ( WWW.AEROVOYCE.COM ) is entitled to offer Mobile Voice/Data SIM Cards, Mobile Internet (SIM), Broadband/Fiber internet (ISP category A), NLD, IPTV, PMRTS, VSAT, INSAT-R and etc. services for PAN INDIA.Sivakumar Kuppusamy, founder and CEO, said the company plans to enter rural areas with its broadband and fibernet services in the next three months. "Connectivity is a major issue in rural area. It is one of the reasons why prices are cheaper compared with similar service providers," he added."We will focus on townships and rural areas that have a population of 10,000-50,000. Right now, we are looking at area surrounding Salem, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Kanyakumari."Ahead of its SIM launch for voice and data in India, AEROVOYCE is launching International SIM on this auspicious day of Tamil New Year 14April 2017.AEROVOYCE International SIM will offer a best value pack for both Voice and Data for all kind of Travelers feeling like a local in abroad and also for NRIs.Country specific - 'Prepaid International SIM' which help travelers avail the even before they reach the destination. The SIM comes with Roaming free option and calls to India can be made at a cheap rate. Cheaper recharge rates ranging from country to country. Travelers can purchase the SIM over the phone, kiosk and select retail stores in all over India and at Airports. Recharge can be done through online portals, AEROVOYCE Customer App, Missed Calls, SMS, Credit cards or over phone too.The Pricing Plan will be varying geo specific ie. Country specific. The plan category will be "Budget, Youth, Master, Executive, Roayal, All In One".AEROVOCYE International SIM provides a huge savings for travelers in roaming and data bills. people who travel for business, vacation and overseas students can enjoy the benefits of this service.AEROVOYCE offers special package on its International SIM for students who have planned to stay for more than a year to pursue their education in a foreign countries.AEROVOYCE has announced that it will offer instant on-boarding of subscribers for all its services and same hour activation.It has implemented a e-KYC which is hosted on Cloud used by field executives with remote devices – like finger print scanner, iris scanner, POS etc., to complete profiling of customers on the spot.Sanjay Babu – 94442 44089 / Dinesh Sundar – 89399 44089Ethos Public Relations , ChennaiTel: 044 – 4356 2351 Mail : info@ethospr.co.in