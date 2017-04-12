News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Neeuro Receives China Daily's Prestigious Top Innovative Product Award
Neeuro spent four years of research and development to create wearables and games with proprietary algorithms that were fine-tuned based on neuroscientific methods and studies. They are distinguished in providing brainwave data and analytics that let users accurately measure and track improvements in cognitive skills like attention and memory in a fun and entertaining manner – something groundbreaking in this industry.
In its efforts to reach out and collaborate with more partners globally, Neeuro will be participating in the Global Sources Mobile Electronics show from 18 – 21 April 2017, where they have been awarded Analyst's Choice for product innovation.
Neeuro SenzeBand and Mobile Brain Applications
Neeuro SenzeBand is a wearable that reads brainwave signals and brain activity when worn on one's forehead. SenzeBand is not only targeted for consumers, but also for children enrichment centres, schools, geriatricians, elderly care centres, hospitals, research institutions, neurofeedback therapists, psychiatrists, universities, and other similar organisations.
Paired with mobile brain applications, SenzeBand allows users to gain deeper insights into their mental states of relaxation, attention and mental workload.
Through Neeuro's mobile brain applications, users can play various cognitive games that encourage brain fitness and track their training progress through reports and analytics. These games are scientifically-
Some of Neeuro's apps also focus on cognitive development for children. With cognitive abilities being the foundation for children to learn academically and perform daily tasks well, the games integrate cognitive challenges with school subjects like Mathematics and English, to give children a holistic approach to brain fitness. Mathematics and English models developed within Neeuro's apps have been created based on Singapore's Ministry of Education Framework.
Neeuro also provides a Software Development Kit (SDK) for partners to build applications around the SenzeBand. The benefits that Neeuro's solutions provide include an accurate means for users to read and understand their brain signals when conducting different tasks. While the app evaluates and measures user performances, SenzeBand provides a concise analysis of behavioural and mental states so that users can understand how they can enhance their cognitive abilities.
About Neeuro
Founded in 2013, Neeuro is the maker of SenzeBand and Memorie and is known for creating a positive social impact on communities through cutting-edge technology. The company's mission is to develop and proliferate innovative products that empower people to live happier, healthier and more productively through the use of neurotechnology and gamification.
Neeuro currently serves over 50 countries and has also implemented brain fitness programmes and services in community centres and institutions working with children, among others. At present, Neeuro is continually developing applications and programmes that work together with SenzeBand to target different areas of mental wellness. They have won numerous awards, with one of the latest being Champion for Regional Best Practice in the World Summit Awards (SEA) 2016 under the United Nations framework. For more information about Neeuro, visit their website at http://www.neeuro.com/
About China Daily Innovation Awards
Held during the Global Sources Electronics tradeshow at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, the China Daily Innovation Award is set to recognize new ideas and creative works to help build an economy of innovation.
Neeuro Pte Ltd
79 Ayer Rajah Crescent
#02-19, Singapore 139955
Contact:
Name: Mr. Kelly Choo | Chief Marketing Officer
: +65 9125 0129
: +65 6397 5153
Email: kelly.choo@neeuro.com
Website: www.neeuro.com
Contact
Mr Kelly Choo
+65 9125 0129
***@neeuro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse