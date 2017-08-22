News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Smiling Star Teams Up With Neeuro to Bring a Revolutionary Brain Training Programme to Pre-schools
As one of their initiatives, Smiling Star has announced today that they will be partnering with Neeuro, a leading digital health company, to provide a unique brain training programme called NeeuroFIT to pre-schools in Singapore. Neeuro has been actively engaging pre-schools and enrichment centres to run NeeuroFIT as a modern and unique programme for enhancing cognition.
"With NeeuroFIT, we want to give children new methods and opportunities to develop their cognitive skills and thus further expand their capacity to learn and excel in life, from as early an age as possible," said Dr. Alvin Chan, CEO of Neeuro.
During Singapore's National Day Rally 2017, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also highlighted in his speech[1] that cognitive stimulation during pre-school is an important aspect of a child's development in their early years to give them a good foundation.
The partnership with Neeuro allows pre-school children to start brain training from a young age using specially designed cognitive games and a brainwave sensor that helps in measuring a child's focus and engagement levels. NeeuroFIT will maximise children's capabilities with the improvement of cognitive skills, which are critical for learning, reading, focusing, and problem-solving.
"A good brain helps in having a better attention span, working memory and learning ability, as well as to perform better in creative insight tasks as they think better and clearer. Our partnership with Neeuro gives our children a head start in their education journey and prepare them for the 21st Century and the future," said Mr Jimmy New, PBM, Managing Director of Smiling Star.
Smiling Star will be working closely with Neeuro to provide NeeuroFIT to pre-schools and schools in Singapore as well as in Vietnam.
About Smiling Star
Smiling Star is an award-winning education provider that provides playgroup, childcare, student care and enrichment programme services. Founded in 2001, Smiling Star seeks to develop global leaders of tomorrow with a positive mindset, perseverance spirit, good character, creativity, good linguistics and great team work skills through project based, thematic and experiential learning approaches. Smiling Star has been awarded the Asia Pacific Brands Award in 2012, Singapore Brands Award in 2012/2013, Top Business Achiever Award and Spirit of Enterprise Award in 2016.
About Neeuro
Founded in 2013, Neeuro is a leading brain technology platform that focuses on empowering people to live happier and healthier lives through neuro-technology and gamification. Developed in collaboration with national research institutes, Neeuro's products and services focus on digital brain health and education technology to help people of all ages to optimise their brain's potential. Neeuro currently serves over 50 countries and has also implemented brain fitness programmes and services in community centres and educational institutions, among others. Neeuro has won several awards, with one of the latest being Champion for Regional Best Practice in the World Summit Awards (SEA) 2016 under the United Nations framework.
[1] National Day Rally 2017 Speech by Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong (http://www.pmo.gov.sg/
Smiling Star International Pte Ltd
30 Shaw Road
#03-02, Singapore 367957
Contact:
Name: Ms. June Tan | Business Development & Marketing Manager
(O): +65 6288 1161
Email:june.tan@smilingstar.com.sg
Website:www.smilingstar.com.sg
Neeuro Pte Ltd
79 Ayer Rajah Crescent
#02-19, Singapore 139955
Contact:
Name: Ms. Aisyah Abu Bakar | Business Executive
(O): +65 6397 5153
Email:aisyah.abkr@
Website:www.neeuro.com
Contact
Ms. Aisyah Abu Bakar
Business Executive
+65 6397 5153
aisyah.abkr@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse