April 2017
BreezPro Fidget Spinner Under Money Back Guarantee

 
 
The new BreezPro Fidget Spinner with its Protective Case
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- G&H Global LLC, the company behind the newly launched fidget toy "BreezPro", assures safe and guaranteed transactions with its full compliance with Amazon's refund policy. This was announced by the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, who said "we strictly follow Amazon's guidelines and rules, especially towards providing our customer's satisfaction."

The online retailing giant, Amazon.com, offers a "Money-Back Guarantee" for its millions of shoppers where a customer who is not 100% satisfied with his or her purchase may simply apply for a refund and receive their money back. "We will always respect our valued customers and their decisions" Huston said regarding the matter and added "there will be no questions asked from us, and certainly no hard feelings when this happens."

Barely a month offered in the market, Huston confidently stated "though we doubt there is ever a need to return our items, it is only right to remind everyone that they always have a choice." Selling almost a hundred units already, the fidget spinner has yet to receive its very first refund where Huston says, "hopefully it stays that way."

Priding on the BreezPro Fidget Spinner's (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBB98WK) top-of-the-line quality, fine built and excellent Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) hybrid ceramic bearing, the company is determined to provide only the best for its customers. And to ensure each spinner remains on top condition when its buyer receives it, the company have chosen a durable, reusable and stylish tin can as its protective case, avoiding breakage or damages while shipping.

The said fidget spinner (https://www.breezpro.com/single-post/2017/04/07/What-You-...) is a sensory-motor toy that is interesting, stimulating and entertaining. It can help engage the brain and sustain an individual's focus on a task, lesson or activity. It is convenient, silent and non-distracting, and is suitable for both kids and adults. In addition, several studies have proven its effectiveness in improving the performance of persons with ADD, ADHD and Autism.

Amazon's Money Back Guarantee is valid within 30 days from purchase.

