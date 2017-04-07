News By Tag
BreezPro Fidget Spinner Under Money Back Guarantee
The online retailing giant, Amazon.com, offers a "Money-Back Guarantee" for its millions of shoppers where a customer who is not 100% satisfied with his or her purchase may simply apply for a refund and receive their money back. "We will always respect our valued customers and their decisions" Huston said regarding the matter and added "there will be no questions asked from us, and certainly no hard feelings when this happens."
Barely a month offered in the market, Huston confidently stated "though we doubt there is ever a need to return our items, it is only right to remind everyone that they always have a choice." Selling almost a hundred units already, the fidget spinner has yet to receive its very first refund where Huston says, "hopefully it stays that way."
Priding on the BreezPro Fidget Spinner's (https://www.amazon.com/
The said fidget spinner (https://www.breezpro.com/
Amazon's Money Back Guarantee is valid within 30 days from purchase.
