So you are ready to buy!! Well read on
Pre purchase inspection - why and when??? Let see when and why and who to use and how important this really is.
So you're ready to buy your first home?
A new home? Investment Property? Or that little weekender on the Coast or tree change?
So why do I need an inspection, we looked over the property and it all looks pretty good and won't my solicitor look after me if things go wrong?
The short answer is not every problem with a property is immediately apparent and sometimes it takes a good look in the subfloor or in the far reaches of the ceiling void to find either a problem or potential problem from water leaks through to timber pests such as termites or borers along with any number of other things which could seriously affect the structure of your property.
As a purchaser your solicitor or conveyancer will often suggest that a clause in the contract states your purchase is contingent on a satisfactory Building and Pest Inspection (http://www.buildinginspectionservice.com.au/?
Having conducted literally hundreds of building inspections for major Australian building manufacturers and supply companies for product faults or installation issues through to home owners wanting confirmation that their home is safe and built in accordance with manufacturers specifications, it makes sense to use this experience and knowledge to conduct pre purchase inspections (http://www.cpsaw.com.au/
Like many things in life there are guidelines set out to conduct an inspection in Australia it is AS4349.1 2007 for Structural Inspections and AS4349.1 2010 Timber Pest Inspections, which are a minimum that should be used when conducting an inspection as these guidelines were produced by industry
Scope of standard AS4349.1 2007
The Standard sets out recommendations for the visual inspection of residential buildings, including pre-purchase inspections and for the preparation of the appropriate property inspection reports.
The Scope of the Standard AS4349.3 2010
This Standard sets out the minimum acceptable requirements for visual inspection and reporting on the activity of timber pests (http://www.cpcaw.com.au/
Timber pests that damage timber specifically include subterranean and dampwood termites, borers of seasoned timber and wood decay fungi.
The purpose of a timber pest inspection in a building is to assess the following:
(a) Evidence of timber pests.
(b) Severity of damage caused by timber pests.
(c) Susceptibility of building to infestation by timber pests.
(d) Remedial and protective measures required.
(e) And any Further investigations if required.
Always ensure the inspector refers to the Standard, ask if they have professional indemnity insurance, if they don't insist on sending through an agreement prior to the inspection, they're not following the standard and should be considered 'Suspect' as far as the quality of the inspection and subsequent report, it's really that simple and most inspection companies claim to use the Standard only 1 in about 60 or less will follow the guidelines.
