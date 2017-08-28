News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Why Do I need to have a house inspection completed prior to purchase?
Prepurchase Building and Pest Inspections - Albury Wodonga and surrounding districts
In reality, a pre-purchase building inspection (http://www.bisalbury.com.au/)
A short-term saving achieved by forgoing a pre-purchase Building Inspection can turn into a longer-term nightmare if there are structural defects, building defects, unsafe structures and potential risks from future water damage. Buyers who invest in them go into a property purchase with peace of mind and with their eyes fully open knowing they're able to budget for any subsequent costs of needed repairs found in the reports.
At Building and Pest Inspections Albury Wodonga (http://cpsaw.com.au/
We pride ourselves on offering some of the most reasonable rates in the industry and time after time, the thorough work of our professional inspectors has prevented many clients from making avoidable – and possibly very costly – mistakes when purchasing, renovating or performing maintenance on a property.
So If you are in the market for a property and considering whether to obtain the professional opinion of an experienced inspector, please ask yourself whether an additional small investment would have much bearing in the long term? Compared to if you opt out and proceed anyway completely unaware of possible extensive foundation problems or other costly issues down the track.
However, if you have decided to proceed with an inspection, but are shopping around for the best price – you will find costs vary considerably in the industry. For the companies charging in excess of $1,000.00, which is above what is considered a reasonable price for a building and pest inspection and the reports are often less detailed and the inspectors often have less experience than us here at Building and Pest Inspections Albury Wodonga (http://www.cpcaw.com.au/
Inspectors here at Building and Pest Inspections Albury Wodonga (http://www.buildinginspectionservice.com.au/?
Please call us on 0427 004 838 or contact us online at buildingandpestinspectionsalburywodonga.com.au with any queries which can be answered by our experienced staff.
A pre-purchase inspection with Building and Pest Inspections Albury Wodonga is an investment in your future!
Servicing all areas in Albury, Wodonga, Jindera, Holbrook, Henty, Baranduda, Chiltern, Rutherglen, Beechworth, Leneva, Corowa, Lavington and Thurgoona
Contact
Glen Hutchinson
***@hutchfam.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse