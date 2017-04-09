News By Tag
Hispanic Engineer Magazine Names Most Influential Hispanics in Technology
HE Magazine Celebrates Excellence with Leading Hispanics in the Digital Era
HE's 2017 list of Most Influential Hispanics in Technology represents an equally elite group to mark the magazine's third decade in highlighting workforce trends in information, Multimedia and Big Data.
"As I said more than 30 years ago, Hispanic Engineer decided to showcase the role models for success so that Hispanic youth could not only see that people from their own communities were scaling the heights of achievement, but could also follow their pathways to success," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO and Chief Content Officer of Career Communications Group, Inc., publisher of Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology magazine.
HE's 2017 Most Influential Hispanics in Technology list includes the chief executive officer of MicroTech, one of the largest Hispanic-owned IT Integrators in the nation, and other major corporations such as AT&T, and Sprint. There are also academic deans, corporate presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, and executive directors from various digital industries.
HE & IT magazine will salute these top STEM professionals in its spring edition of 2017.
Agribusiness
Enrique Humanes
CEO, Bunge Argentina
Banking, Capital Markets, Finance and Insurance Investment Services
Ilieva Ageenko
Managing Director, Financial Services
Grant Thornton
Rose Marie Glazer
Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
AIG
Document management
Julie Perez
Manager, Portfolio Planning
Xerox
Higher Education
Dr. Louis A. Martin-Vega
Dean of Engineering
North Carolina State University
Information Technology
Anthony "Tony" R. Jimenez
Founder, President, and CEO
MicroTech
Christian Morales
Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East, Africa
Intel
Semiconductors
Maria Marced
President
TSMC Europe
Telecommunication
Marcelo Claure
Chief Executive Officer
Sprint Corporation
Enrique Rodriguez
EVP Chief Entertainment Tech Officer
AT&T
Sandra Howard
VP Corporate Brand Marketing
AT&T
Carmen Nava
SVP Premium Care
AT&T
Thaddeus Arroyo
Chief Executive Officer, Business Solutions & International
AT&T
Alicia Abella
AVP Inventive Science
AT&T
Lynette Aguilar
AVP Corporate Strategy
AT&T
Sandro Mesquita
AVP - Corporate Citizenship & Sustainability
AT&T
Juan G. Flores
SVP Technology Management & Operations
AT&T
Vincent Torres
VP Marketing Strategy & Analytics
AT&T
Deborah Goldschmied
AVP HR Business Partner
AT&T
Lisa Tenorio
AVP Technology
AT&T
Jennifer de la Torre
AVP Risk Management
AT&T
Luis Silvia
VP HR Mexico; Expat
AT&T
