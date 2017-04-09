 
News By Tag
* Hispanic
* Technology
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109


Hispanic Engineer Magazine Names Most Influential Hispanics in Technology

HE Magazine Celebrates Excellence with Leading Hispanics in the Digital Era
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hispanic
Technology
Business

Industry:
Business

Location:
Baltimore - Maryland - US

Subject:
Features

BALTIMORE - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Since Hispanic Engineer was launched in 1984 the magazine has chronicled the breadth and depth of Hispanics in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. From Edson Castro, the computer engineer who founded one of the first mini-computer companies in the United States, to Ellen Ocha, the first Hispanic woman to go to Space. More recently, Hispanic Engineer's list of the "Most Influential Hispanics in Technology" showcased distinguished professionals with progressive leadership responsibilities, outstanding achievements in the STEM fields, and efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

HE's 2017 list of Most Influential Hispanics in Technology represents an equally elite group to mark the magazine's third decade in highlighting workforce trends in information, Multimedia and Big Data.

"As I said more than 30 years ago, Hispanic Engineer decided to showcase the role models for success so that Hispanic youth could not only see that people from their own communities were scaling the heights of achievement, but could also follow their pathways to success," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO and Chief Content Officer of Career Communications Group, Inc., publisher of Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology magazine.

HE's 2017 Most Influential Hispanics in Technology list includes the chief executive officer of MicroTech, one of the largest Hispanic-owned IT Integrators in the nation, and other major corporations such as AT&T, and Sprint. There are also academic deans, corporate presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, and executive directors from various digital industries.

HE & IT magazine will salute these top STEM professionals in its spring edition of 2017.

Agribusiness

Enrique Humanes
CEO, Bunge Argentina

Banking, Capital Markets, Finance and Insurance Investment Services

Ilieva Ageenko
Managing Director, Financial Services
Grant Thornton

Rose Marie Glazer
Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
AIG

Document management
Julie Perez
Manager, Portfolio Planning
Xerox

Higher Education
Dr. Louis A. Martin-Vega
Dean of Engineering
North Carolina State University

Information Technology

Anthony "Tony" R. Jimenez
Founder, President, and CEO
MicroTech

Christian Morales
Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East, Africa
Intel

Semiconductors

Maria Marced
President
TSMC Europe

Telecommunication

Marcelo Claure
Chief Executive Officer
Sprint Corporation

Enrique Rodriguez
EVP Chief Entertainment Tech Officer
AT&T

Sandra Howard
VP Corporate Brand Marketing
AT&T

Carmen Nava
SVP Premium Care
AT&T

Thaddeus Arroyo
Chief Executive Officer, Business Solutions & International
AT&T

Alicia Abella
AVP Inventive Science
AT&T

Lynette Aguilar
AVP Corporate Strategy
AT&T

Sandro Mesquita
AVP - Corporate Citizenship & Sustainability
AT&T

Juan G. Flores
SVP Technology Management & Operations
AT&T

Vincent Torres
VP Marketing Strategy & Analytics
AT&T

Deborah Goldschmied
AVP HR Business Partner
AT&T

Lisa Tenorio
AVP Technology
AT&T

Jennifer de la Torre
AVP Risk Management
AT&T

Luis Silvia
VP HR Mexico; Expat
AT&T

Contact
Lango Deen
***@ccgmag.com
End
Source:Career Communications Group
Email:***@ccgmag.com Email Verified
Tags:Hispanic, Technology, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Career Communications Group, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share