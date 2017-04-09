Hispanic Engineer Magazine Names Most Influential Hispanics in Technology

HE Magazine Celebrates Excellence with Leading Hispanics in the Digital Era

-- Sincewas launched in 1984 the magazine has chronicled the breadth and depth of Hispanics in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. From Edson Castro, the computer engineer who founded one of the first mini-computer companies in the United States, to Ellen Ocha, the first Hispanic woman to go to Space. More recently,'s list of the "Most Influential Hispanics in Technology" showcased distinguished professionals with progressive leadership responsibilities, outstanding achievements in the STEM fields, and efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.'s 2017 list of Most Influential Hispanics in Technology represents an equally elite group to mark the magazine's third decade in highlighting workforce trends in information, Multimedia and Big Data."As I said more than 30 years ago,decided to showcase the role models for success so that Hispanic youth could not only see that people from their own communities were scaling the heights of achievement, but could also follow their pathways to success," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO and Chief Content Officer of Career Communications Group, Inc., publisher ofmagazine.'s 2017 Most Influential Hispanics in Technology list includes the chief executive officer of MicroTech, one of the largest Hispanic-owned IT Integrators in the nation, and other major corporations such as AT&T, and Sprint. There are also academic deans, corporate presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, and executive directors from various digital industries.magazine will salute these top STEM professionals in its spring edition of 2017.AgribusinessCEO, Bunge ArgentinaBanking, Capital Markets, Finance and Insurance Investment ServicesManaging Director, Financial ServicesGrant ThorntonVice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Corporate SecretaryAIGDocument managementManager, Portfolio PlanningXeroxHigher EducationDean of EngineeringNorth Carolina State UniversityInformation TechnologyFounder, President, and CEOMicroTechCorporate Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East, AfricaIntelSemiconductorsPresidentTSMC EuropeTelecommunicationChief Executive OfficerSprint CorporationEVP Chief Entertainment Tech OfficerAT&TVP Corporate Brand MarketingAT&TSVP Premium CareAT&TChief Executive Officer, Business Solutions & InternationalAT&TAVP Inventive ScienceAT&TAVP Corporate StrategyAT&TAVP - Corporate Citizenship & SustainabilityAT&TSVP Technology Management & OperationsAT&TVP Marketing Strategy & AnalyticsAT&TAVP HR Business PartnerAT&TAVP TechnologyAT&TAVP Risk ManagementAT&TVP HR Mexico; ExpatAT&T