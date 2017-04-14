News By Tag
West Sound Academy Accepting Applications for 3-Year Full Tuition Scholarship
In order to qualify for the scholarship, an applicant must show evidence of merit and leadership qualities, demonstrate financial need, and be a United States citizen and a resident of Washington State. A non-related adult is required to first nominate an applicant for the scholarship. After being nominated, students interested in applying for the scholarship need to submit an Ann Marie Frodel Memorial Scholarship application, a West Sound Academy Admissions Application, and a West Sound Academy financial assistance packet.
This scholarship is only available to a student applying to the school after the scholarship effective date of April 1, 2017. Currently enrolled students or applicants prior to April 1 are not eligible.
The school must receive all forms, including the nomination and the scholarship, admissions, and financial assistance application materials, by May 15, 2017. The scholarship selection committee will review the applications, interview the top five candidates, and announce the award recipient by June 1, 2017.
Families interested in learning more about the scholarship program can go to http://www.westsoundacademy.org/
Contact Lisa Gsellman, West Sound Academy's Director of Admissions, at lgsellman@westsoundacademy.org or 360-598-5954 for more information.
Media Contact
Barrie Hillman, Head of School
West Sound Academy
360-598-5954
bhillman@westsoundacademy.org
