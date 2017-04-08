News By Tag
Tribute Media Takes First at the Best Places to Work in Idaho - 2017
Last year, Tribute Media placed 5th in the same category.
In 2016 and 2017, several new initiatives were introduced to increase employee delight including:
Office Free Fridays when the office is closed to allow employees the opportunity to focus on major projects or work remotely if they choose.
Significant pay increases for all employees in an effort to ensure all employees are compensated in the top 80% for the industry and region.
House accounts and meal perk cards for local eateries, paid for by Tribute Media, so employees don't have to worry about paying for or packing lunch every day, all while supporting neighboring businesses.
Tribute Media also introduced company values in 2017:
• Enjoy every damn minute
• Family, friends, and relationships are at the heart of everything we do
• Keep it real
• Always be learning
• How can I help?
Tribute Media is a web marketing agency specializing in inbound marketing. Based in historic downtown Meridian, Idaho, the Tribute Media team is made up of web developers, designers, writers, search engine optimizers, marketing consultants and strategists, all dedicated to helping businesses grow through online marketing strategies.
For more information:
Lindsey Bowshier, Director of Web Strategy
lbowshier@tributemedia.com
208-489-0073
