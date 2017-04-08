 

IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men Selects World's Most Expensive Ingredient – Taking Male Enhancement Upscale

MaxLabs US, the Washington, Michigan-based designer and marketer of premium dietary supplements announces Nature*4*Science, Inc. (Anaheim Hills, CA USA) will supply Zaffronel®, 2% Safranal Saffron Extract for their new IMPRESS!® for Men Dietary Supplement- An entirely new and upscale approach to male enhancement supplements.
 
UPSCALE. New IMPRESS! for Men
WASHINGTON, Mich. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Charles Kraft, R.N., MaxLabs US V.P. Functional Health relates:

Specifying Zaffronel® for IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men highlights the exclusive and exotic nature of this supplement.  It also punctuates the fact we select the World's best ingredients for our customers regardless of cost.  This 2% Safranal Saffron Extract is made from100% Spanish saffron- the highest quality saffron available. Zaffronel® is manufactured in a GMP Certified facility in Spain and DNA tested to ensure the authenticity of the material.

The high-priced nature of this premium material is one reason you don't find it in run-of-the-mill male sexual enhancement products.  Our investment in Zaffronel® will pay-off in terms of heightened prestige for the IMPRESS!® brand and it will deliver men another valuable asset in terms of supporting intimacy.

The U.S. Patent Pending IMPRESS!® formulation takes sexual enhancement beyond singular "erectile support" models centered around herbal PDE5i & vitamin / mineral combinations or knock-offs of drugs like sildenafil (Viagra®), which are illegal in supplements and can produce unpleasant side effects.  Entirely confident our formula's extracts will enhance the more physical aspects of sex; we added Zaffronel® which may help calm feelings of anxiety, promote relaxation and support positive mood- Desirable qualities for the IMPRESS!® man and important aspects of the male sexual experience our competitors have ignored completely.

We are proud to select Zaffronel®, 2% Safranal Saffron Extract and pleased to have the acknowledged leader- Nature*4*Science aboard as a strategic supplier partner for IMPRESS!® which is unquestionably one of the most elaborate and strongest male enhancement formulas to hit the market.

Maricela Centeno from Nature*4*Science states:

"Crocus sativus", more commonly referred to as "saffron" has been used traditionally for thousands of years to flavor food and for its medicinal benefits. The orange-red stigmas are the only part of the Crocus used for cooking and medicinal purposes.  There are only three stigmas in each plant, which must be plucked by hand, one by one.  A minimum of 250,000 plants are needed to obtain one (1) kg of saffron.

Research has examined saffron's antidepressant properties and clinical studies suggest that two components of saffron (crocin and safranal) may help inhibit re-uptake of dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin- naturally occurring chemicals involved in regulating mood and anxiety.  By enhancing the brain's neurological functions, saffron promotes emotional balance and feelings of well-being.

About MaxLabs US

MaxLabs US designs and markets premium quality nutraceutical products for human use. With a business model built on Innovation, Quality & Value, the company is led by a core team possessing over 75 years of collective experience in business leadership, healthcare and medical devices.  The new company is focused on quickly establishing dominance over direct competitors and expanding its portfolio based on market needs.  Premium raw materials are sourced globally.  Quality assurance, testing, manufacturing and packaging of MaxLabs US products are proudly U.S.-based.  MaxLabs US is headquartered in Washington, MI USA.  Product info at www.IMPRESS1600.com.

About Nature*4*Science, Inc.

Nature*4*Science, Inc. (Nature*4*Science) was founded in 2001 as distributor and manufacturing partner of the #1 nutraceutical and pharmaceutical garlic brand.  The Nature*4*Science portfolio features ingredients such as Zaffronel® 2% safranal saffron extract.  All products are planted, grown, harvested, and processed under stringent specifications and tested in-house per USP/NF guidelines. Nature*4*Science is known for Quality, Service, Consistency, Knowledge and Integrity.  www.nature4science.com

These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).  These products are not intended to diagnose, cure, treat or prevent any disease.

Always consult your care provider before taking any dietary supplement.

Contacts

MaxLabs US

Charles Kraft

844.MAX.LABS

CK@MaxLabsUS.com

Nature*4*Science

Maricela Centeno

Sales Manager

714.223.0647

maricela@nature4science.com

