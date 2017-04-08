Country(s)
IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men Selects World's Most Expensive Ingredient – Taking Male Enhancement Upscale
MaxLabs US, the Washington, Michigan-based designer and marketer of premium dietary supplements announces Nature*4*Science, Inc. (Anaheim Hills, CA USA) will supply Zaffronel®, 2% Safranal Saffron Extract for their new IMPRESS!® for Men Dietary Supplement- An entirely new and upscale approach to male enhancement supplements.
Specifying Zaffronel® for IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men highlights the exclusive and exotic nature of this supplement. It also punctuates the fact we select the World's best ingredients for our customers regardless of cost. This 2% Safranal Saffron Extract is made from100% Spanish saffron- the highest quality saffron available. Zaffronel® is manufactured in a GMP Certified facility in Spain and DNA tested to ensure the authenticity of the material.
The high-priced nature of this premium material is one reason you don't find it in run-of-the-mill male sexual enhancement products. Our investment in Zaffronel® will pay-off in terms of heightened prestige for the IMPRESS!® brand and it will deliver men another valuable asset in terms of supporting intimacy.
The U.S. Patent Pending IMPRESS!® formulation takes sexual enhancement beyond singular "erectile support" models centered around herbal PDE5i & vitamin / mineral combinations or knock-offs of drugs like sildenafil (Viagra®), which are illegal in supplements and can produce unpleasant side effects. Entirely confident our formula's extracts will enhance the more physical aspects of sex; we added Zaffronel® which may help calm feelings of anxiety, promote relaxation and support positive mood- Desirable qualities for the IMPRESS!® man and important aspects of the male sexual experience our competitors have ignored completely.
We are proud to select Zaffronel®, 2% Safranal Saffron Extract and pleased to have the acknowledged leader- Nature*4*Science aboard as a strategic supplier partner for IMPRESS!® which is unquestionably one of the most elaborate and strongest male enhancement formulas to hit the market.
Maricela Centeno from Nature*4*Science states:
"Crocus sativus", more commonly referred to as "saffron" has been used traditionally for thousands of years to flavor food and for its medicinal benefits. The orange-red stigmas are the only part of the Crocus used for cooking and medicinal purposes. There are only three stigmas in each plant, which must be plucked by hand, one by one. A minimum of 250,000 plants are needed to obtain one (1) kg of saffron.
Research has examined saffron's antidepressant properties and clinical studies suggest that two components of saffron (crocin and safranal) may help inhibit re-uptake of dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin- naturally occurring chemicals involved in regulating mood and anxiety. By enhancing the brain's neurological functions, saffron promotes emotional balance and feelings of well-being.
MaxLabs US designs and markets premium quality nutraceutical products for human use. With a business model built on Innovation, Quality & Value, the company is led by a core team possessing over 75 years of collective experience in business leadership, healthcare and medical devices. The new company is focused on quickly establishing dominance over direct competitors and expanding its portfolio based on market needs. Premium raw materials are sourced globally. Quality assurance, testing, manufacturing and packaging of MaxLabs US products are proudly U.S.-based. MaxLabs US is headquartered in Washington, MI USA. Product info at www.IMPRESS1600.com.
Nature*4*Science, Inc. (Nature*4*Science)
