News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Shipping for the New BreezPro Fidget Spinner
Amazon provides its customers free shipping for orders over $35. And the new BreezPro is one of the items eligible in this promotion. Costing only $16.92, customers can order one or two and add it to other purchases. Prime members, however, are not required to spend a minimum amount and are given unlimited Free Two-day Shipping.
The BreezPro Fidget Spinner is the latest product added under the trusted G&H Global LLC company, and launched only earlier in the month of April. Already, the fidget toy has caught quite a few of its user's attention where one said: "This has to be the best fidget spinner out there! It will spin for minutes and minutes." And another Amazon customer (https://www.amazon.com/
Made with a solid ABS plastic frame, the spinner has smooth edges and a finer feel. It is stronger, more durable and more comfortable to hold compared to others that are 3D-printed. In addition, it has three (3) outer steel bearings which gives it the perfect balance, and a Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) hybrid ceramic center bearing that ensures its super-speed rotation and longer spin time. The said toy is said to have an average spin time of 2 minutes, and depending on the power used, can even reach up to 3 minutes.
BreezPro (https://www.amazon.com/
The fidget toy comes with a stylish and reusable tin can, and is covered by the company's Money-Back Guarantee.
Contact
G&H Global LLC
Tom Huston
***@breezpro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse