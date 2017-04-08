 
Industry News





Free Shipping for the New BreezPro Fidget Spinner

 
 
BreezPro Fidget Spinner is Exclusively Available on Amazon
BreezPro Fidget Spinner is Exclusively Available on Amazon
 
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Customers of the recently launched product, the BreezPro Fidget Spinner, is encouraged to take advantage of Amazon's "Free Shipping" policy as announced by G&H Global LLC's marketing manager, Tom Huston. He was quoted saying during a press conference "if you order today, you don't have to pay any additional fees for shipping!" but Huston was also quick to remind "of course, considering that you meet the conditions."

Amazon provides its customers free shipping for orders over $35. And the new BreezPro is one of the items eligible in this promotion. Costing only $16.92, customers can order one or two and add it to other purchases. Prime members, however, are not required to spend a minimum amount and are given unlimited Free Two-day Shipping.

The BreezPro Fidget Spinner is the latest product added under the trusted G&H Global LLC company, and launched only earlier in the month of April. Already, the fidget toy has caught quite a few of its user's attention where one said: "This has to be the best fidget spinner out there! It will spin for minutes and minutes." And another Amazon customer (https://www.amazon.com/review/R1N2PPI1GF8FVX/) who shared "5 stars more like 10 stars, really helped me focus my time and energy in to the project at hand."

Made with a solid ABS plastic frame, the spinner has smooth edges and a finer feel. It is stronger, more durable and more comfortable to hold compared to others that are 3D-printed. In addition, it has three (3) outer steel bearings which gives it the perfect balance, and a Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) hybrid ceramic center bearing that ensures its super-speed rotation and longer spin time. The said toy is said to have an average spin time of 2 minutes, and depending on the power used, can even reach up to 3 minutes.

BreezPro (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XB9CMRH) is a sensory-motor toy that stimulates and entertains an individual's brain, helping engage and sustain focus on a task, lesson or activity. It is an EDC or "Every Day Carry" item which perfectly fits one's pockets. It is silent, non-disturbing and perfect for both kids and adults. Moreover, the fidget spinner can help relieve stress, anxiety and boredom. And can improve the performance of those with ADD, ADHD and Autism.

The fidget toy comes with a stylish and reusable tin can, and is covered by the company's Money-Back Guarantee.

G&H Global LLC
