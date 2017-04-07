News By Tag
ZapCon - Gaming Convention April 29 and 30, 2017
Arizona's premier gaming convention celebrates its fifth year
****April Updates****
Tickets are on sale:
Saturday pass: $30 | Sunday pass: $20 | Weekend pass: $40
Kids' Saturday pass: $15 \ Kids' Sunday pass: $10 | Kids' Weekend pass: $20
Visit the site (http://zapcon.com/
Tournaments Announced:
Killer Queen hosted by The Grid
Random Fighters hosted by This Old Arcade
Tetris hosted by The Gaming Zone/This Old Arcade
Street Fighter Alpha 3 & Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike by The Gaming Zone
Donkey Kong High Score competition hosted by Zapcon
Donkey Kong Jr. REMIX high score competition hosted by Jason Burch
10 game Arcade Round Robin hosted by Sid Seattle
Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram tournament by Lee Osterwise
------------------------------------------------------------
ZapCon Press Release:
For Immediate Release (February 2017) ZapCon – The two-day gaming convention celebrating classic arcade and pinball games is back and bigger than ever! Since its inception, the classic gaming circuit across the Valley has grown. From new arcades opening to new leagues forming, ZapCon has been instrumental in fostering the spirit of classic gaming in both old and new audiences.
Think Asteroids, Pac-Man, and Super Mario Bros., along with pinball games like Stargate, Cyclone, Addams Family, and Getaway. These old-school games continue to collect new fans and incite excitement and nostalgia for longtime players.
Phoenix's ZapCon is a convention that brings gaming fans of all ages and skill levels to the heart of the city to play games, interact with other gamers and to revel in a haven of unique, innovative and inspirational classic games.
DATES/TIMES:
LOCATION: The Mesa Convention Center - 263 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201
http://mesaconventioncenter.com/
PRICING:
Adults: $40 weekend, $30 Sat., $20 Sun
Kids: $20 weekend, $15 Sat., $10 Sun
Presale tickets available soon at zapcon.com
* NOTES:
· Register in advance to get in an hour early to the event and receive a collectible badge. See the ZapCon website for ticket purchasing information.
· Keep your badge! Throughout the year, local arcade hotspots will grant badge-holders perks and free stuff!
TOURNAMENTS / COMPETITIONS / GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Game for fun or flex your competitive muscle in a pinball or arcade game tournament. Challenge world record scores!
· Pinball Tournament! As always, the AZ Pinball Players League will be hosting an IFPA pinball tournament. Details available closer to the event.
· Pinball Rodeo! Danger Dann and his Pinball Rodeo will be returning, with a new wacky game or two to mix things up.
· Tag Team Pinball! Paradise Valley Pinball is hosting a high score pinball contest where you have to "tag out" when you hear the bell. Free to play and all ages welcome!
· Best of Show contest! Firebird Pinball is back to host a 'best of show' contest with prizes and trophies for best pinball machine and arcade game in different categories. Bring your "A" games! Details available closer to the event.
· Arcade Competitions!
·Console Lounge! ZapCon attendees love the lounge. This year it includes Atari 2600 and NES systems, as well as SNES, Sega Master System, and Sega Genesis.
· World Record Attempts! Sid Seattle will try to reclaim the World record on Mr. Driller and set a new record on Mr. Dig!
· More TBA
VENDORS: Enjoy perusing the multiple vendor booths and tables onsite throughout the event.
EATS: A variety of popular local food trucks will be onsite at different times throughout the weekend. Participating trucks include Short Leash, Modern Tortilla, Aioli Burger, Mamma Toledo's Pies, Left Coast Burritos, Paradise Melts, & Great Pho King
TRAVELERS: The Phoenix Marriott Mesa is offering special ZapCon rates for rooms booked by April 7, 2017.
QUESTIONS OR INFORMATION REGARDING THE FOLLOWING:
*Becoming a vendor
*Becoming a sponsor
*Media inquiries
*Volunteering
*All other inquiries
PLEASE EMAIL wes@zapcon.com or call 480-296-6486
Contact
Amy Young
***@perihelionarts.org
End
