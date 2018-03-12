ZapCon Gaming Convention Returns for a Sixth Year

Annual convention features new games! Also, new tournaments for prizes and bragging rights!

-- ZapConContact: Wes Cleveland480-296-6486wes@zapcon.comwww.zapcon.comZAPCON IS BACK!Annual gaming convention returns for a sixth year**Tickets on sale now**For Immediate Release (March 15, 2018) ZapCon – The two-day gaming convention celebrating classic arcade and pinball games is back! The yearly fun event is bigger than ever, with plenty of new highlights.Since its inception, the classic gaming circuit across the Valley has grown. From new arcades and barcades popping up around metro Phoenix to new leagues and gamer groups forming, ZapCon has been instrumental in fostering the spirit of classic gaming in both old and new audiences.Think Asteroids, Pac-Man, and Super Mario Bros., along with pinball games like Stargate, Cyclone, Addams Family, and Getaway. These old-school games continue to collect new fans and incite excitement and nostalgia for longtime players.Phoenix's ZapCon is a convention that brings gaming fans of all ages and skill levels to the heart of the city to play games, interact with other gamers and to revel in a haven of unique, innovative and inspirational classic games.DATES/TIMES:Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22, 2018. Saturday Hours: 10 a.m.- 11:30 p.m. / Sunday Hours: 10 a.m.-6 fsbdt p.m.LOCATION: The Mesa Convention Center - 263 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201See 'Travelers' section below for hotel / special rate information.PRICING:Adults: $40 weekend, $30 Sat., $20 SunKids: $20 weekend, $15 Sat., $10 SunPresale tickets available soon at zapcon.com* NOTES:• Register in advance to get in an hour early to the event and receive a collectible badge. See the ZapCon website for ticket purchasing information.• Keep your badge! Throughout the year, local arcade hotspots will grant badge-holders perks and free stuff!TOURNAMENTS / COMPETITIONS / GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Game for fun or flex your competitive muscle in a pinball or arcade game tournament. Challenge world record scores! New features are noted below.• Pinball Tournament! As always, the AZ Pinball Players League will be hosting an IFPA pinball tournament. Details available closer to the event.• Best of Show contest! Firebird Pinball is back to host a 'best of show' contest with prizes and trophies for best pinball machine and arcade game in different categories. Bring your "A" games! Details available closer to the event.• Arcade Competitions!Test your mettle on Galaga, Tetris, and Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram.• Console Lounge! ZapCon attendees love the lounge. This year it includes Atari 2600 and NES systems, as well as SNES, Sega Master System, and Sega Genesis.• World Record Attempts! Sid Seattle will try to reclaim the World record on Mr. Driller!• *New* – Sid Seattle's Obscurities Challenge. Hosted by Sid Seattle and Jason Burch, you can try for your best score on rarely seen arcade games to win prizes and glory.• *New* – Women's Pinball Tournament. Hosted by PHX Belles & Chimes.• *New* – Pin-Golf Tournament. Can you score under par on 9 pinball machines? Find out!• More TBAVENDORS: Enjoy perusing the multiple vendor booths and tables onsite throughout the event.EATS: A variety of popular local food trucks will be onsite at different times throughout the weekend. Stay tuned for the list.TRAVELERS: The Phoenix Marriott Mesa is offering special ZapCon rates for rooms booked by March 30, 2018.QUESTIONS OR INFORMATION REGARDING THE FOLLOWING:*Becoming a vendor*Becoming a sponsor*Media inquiries*Volunteering*All other inquiriesPLEASE EMAIL wes@zapcon.com or call 480-296-6486