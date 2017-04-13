News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
L.A. Wolves FC to Host San Diego Zest FC in the First Round of 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Wolves FC is Making Its Second Official Appearance in the Prestigious Tournament with an Opening Round Match on Wednesday, May 10
The L.A. Wolves FC (UPSL) will play host to the San Diego Zest FC (PDL) at John Anson Ford Park Stadium (venue subject to change) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, it was announced by U.S. Soccer.
L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "It's been a long waiting period but we're glad to finally know who our opponent will be in the First Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. We've been preparing for the Cup the past six months and we now need to really focus and prepare for what will certainly be a big first-round match. San Diego Zest FC will be a very tough game for us. They are a young and strong squad with lots of talent. We'll need to be ready to go, and come game time we will. Coach Eric Wynalda and the rest of our coaching staff has done a great job in molding the squad over the past few months to get ready for the Cup, and now it's just a matter of keeping all the players on track and healthy for the big game. We look forward to the contest, and welcome the Zest FC to Los Angeles for the matchup."
L.A. Wolves FC, now coached by U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Eric Wynalda, is currently enjoying good form, winners of five of their first six games to start the UPSL's 2017 Spring Season.
Chuck Pitts has produced two hat tricks so far and leads the team with eight goals. Midfielder Paolo Cardozo remains the team's midfield playmaker.
Currently tied for second in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference, L.A. Wolves FC next plays its next league fixture on Saturday, April 22 after an Easter Weekend break in league and State Cup play.
L.A. Wolves FC Technical Director Michael Collins said, "We were strong out of the gates but had a little hiccup two weeks ago against La Maquina FC. We bounced back last week and have some tough games between now and (May 10) that I think we'll prepare us even further for this important game."
L.A. Wolves FC had a bumpy qualification process for the 2017 U.S. Open Cup, withstanding postponements and severe weather to reach the tournament proper.
"Getting through the qualifying rounds is part of the process. and we did that, but now it's a whole different animal. We know that from last year and we will certainly use last year's Open Cup run and experience to our advantage." Skwara said. "This is a very tough tournament to advance in, and we need to keep on our toes in each and every game."
The club defeated Bellflower (Calif.)'s Real Sociedad, 4-1, on Sept. 17, and Jurupa Valley (Calif.)'s Inland Empire FC, 8-1, to reach the First Round. The game vs. Inland Empire FC, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23, was postponed by a lightning storm.
L.A. Wolves is joined by fellow United Premier Soccer League clubs FC Anahuac, La Maquina FC, Moreno Valley FC and Colorado Rush in having qualified for the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
San Diego Zest FC qualified for the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a Feb. 22 announcement. SD Zest FC was founded in 2016 and went 8-5-1 in its inaugural PDL season, and will be making its first USOC tournament appearance.
The first PDL club to partner with a Japanese club (Avispa Fukuoaki), SD Zest FC begins its second PDL season vs. SoCal Surf on May 6.
L.A. Wolves FC
L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves (https://en.wikipedia.org/
L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Pro Premier Division Western Conference. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program and an L.A. Wolves Women's squad.
In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
Instagram: lawolvesfc
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2017