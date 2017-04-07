Keyboardist Marcus Johnson Speaks at 'ULMII' Entertainment Conference in Saturday, April 22, 2017

 
April 2017





BALTIMORE - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- NAACP Image Award winning keyboardist Marcus Johnson sponsors the Saturday, April 22, 2017 Baltimore "Uplifting Minds II" (ULMII) entertainment conference at Security Square Mall by coming to speak on the "entertainment business panel" starting at 1pm. A national talent showcase highlighting ten acts (vocals, songwriters, dancers or actors) starts at 3pm hosted by Heaven 600's Doresa Harvey with DJ GWUAP Squad on the turn-table. Johnson will be on hand to speak about the business of owning a successful label (Marimelj Entertainment Group), production company (Three Keys Music) and recording facility (Studio 8121) which was launched with BET Network founder Bob Johnson. Marcus also has a successful wine collection through his FLO Brands company. Radio host Giovanni joins the list of media sponsors of the one day "ULMII" entertainment conference via BESOS Radio for her 'Giovanni Live Stream Radio Show."

A former panelist and sponsor of the community based entertainment conference Johnson recently added author to his credits by releasing his first book "For the Love" which will consist of 14 chapters of step by step instructions for love. He is not new to venturing outside of his amazing skills as a Jazz pianist. He began his career in music by partnering with BET Network founder Bob Johnson while still in college to form his Marimelj Entertainment Group, Three Keys Music, Studio 8121 and two publishing companies Marimelj and Three Keys Publishing. He is CEO and President of them all. Marcus Johnson is also CEO and Founder of FLO Brands, LLC and FLO Wines, LLC.

His most popular Jazz songs include "88 Ways to Love," "Summertime Flo," and "Danny's Song." MarcusJohnson has released 17 albums. He attended Howard University and did his graduate studies at Georgetown University receiving a M.B.A. and J.D. in Law. While at Georgetown in 1997 he released his first Jazz album "Lessons in Love" which sold independently 40,000 copies. The album was released while he was at Georgetown University via his label Marimelj.

Giovanni is a new age radio jock as host of the "Giovanni Live Stream Radio Show" on BESOS Radio syndicated via the Crown Media App and the Fleet DJ Radio App www.FleetDJRadio.com (as of April 10, 2017). Both apps are found free at the Google Play App Stores. Giovanni airs live daily from 12pm – 2 pm.

Marcus Johnson will be joined on the entertainment business panel discussion by entertainment counsel Paul Gardner, II, president and founder of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com), syndicated entertainment columnist, author, philanthropist and former singer/musician Rosa Pryor-Trust; multi-award winning actor and filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com, www.Anthony-Michael.com), artist manager and acting/vocal coach Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment), and stylist and make-up expert Jeneanne Collins (Rebellious Beauty).  Moderator of the panel will be offering syndicated entertainment columnist, public relations strategist and ULMII founder Eunice Moseley (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com/EuniceMoseley.html).

Other media sponsors include www.EURweb.com (over 85,000 visitors a week), Praise 98 FM's "Lady Charmaine Live" Show at www.Praise98F.com and www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com (over 60,000 hits a week). To see if you qualify to be one of the top ten acts to perform log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email Info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com. You can also call 562-424-3836 and ask for "Uplifting Minds II" coordinator. www.UpliftingMinds2.com

