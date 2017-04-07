News By Tag
AscendTMS Offers Unlimited Load Tracking And Driver Texting For Just $10 Per Month
AscendTMS Is Now The Least Expensive Load Tracking and Driver Texting Solution On The Market
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "Our users asked us for a tracking and messaging plan that give them cost certainty. So, for $10 per month, our users can now track an unlimited number of drivers and loads, send unlimited driver text messages from AscendTMS, get driver text replies into AscendTMS, and request an unlimited number of POD's texted into AscendTMS. Users in our pilot program told us they loved it, so we decided to offer it to our entire user base in North America."
The offer is applicable to all current and new AscendTMS users. Once turned on, all users for each account get immediate access to unlimited tracking, unlimited texting, and unlimited incoming POD imaging. The offer makes AscendTMS the lowest cost tracking and texting solution on the market, and it's fully built into the world's most widely use TMS software.
Higham continued, "AscendTMS is currently ranked the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice, because we offer more TMS features for less money than any other TMS software available in the world today. This means our customers get the best available TMS technology at the absolute lowest cost every single day."
Learn more at: www.TheFreeTMS.com
About InMotion Global: InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS®
