Landmark Home Warranty Wins Best of State in Utah For 3rd Year in a Row

Landmark Home Warranty was named the Best of State in Utah for the 3rd Year.

-- Landmark Home Warranty was named Utah's Best of State for Home and Appliance service on Friday, April 7, 2017. This is the third time Landmark has been awarded this title.Chris Smith, president of Landmark Home Warranty, said he was pleased that Landmark continues to be the best in Utah for Home and Appliance Services (http://bestofstate.org/winner2017_merchandising.html)"Being awarded the best in Utah for Home and Appliance Services for the third time is a huge testament to how much Landmark has grown as a company since starting in 2005," he said. "It shows how much we care about our community, and want to provide great home warranty service to them."The Best of State awards are given out every year to companies that are deemed the best company for the category, after a rigorous judging process. These awards range from the best food and dining establishments in Utah to the best science and technology centers and everything in between.Landmark Home Warranty was awarded the best Home and Appliance Service in Utah, an award in the Consumer Services category. Landmark was named the best alongside companies like Overstock.com, Thanksgiving Point and The Grand America.Smith said he was humbled by seeing the other companies who also won the Best of State award in their categories."It's awe-inspiring to see the caliber of businesses who we are named with," he said. "These are companies who are really making a difference in Utah, and we're honored to be named the best in Utah alongside them."The judging process to determine which companies are named the best in their category is made up of three parts, equaling 100 points possible. The first, is the superiority of the company's products, services and performance. This makes up 50 points of the judging.Landmark Home Warranty cited their growth of 1,860% over the past five years and commitment to five internal values that keep them providing remarkable service. These values include:· Listening to what the customer wants,· Juggling professional and family life,· Going above and beyond for our customers,· Learning from our mistakes and,· Protecting our Landmark family.Landmark was also awarded because of the top performance on websites like the BBB (an A- rating) HomeWarrantyReviews.com, Home Advisor as well as awards from Home Warranty Reviews.com, Inc. 5000 and Utah Business Magazine.Smith said that Landmark's constant drive to provide remarkable service to the customer is what drives the company's growth and success."The high ratings and awards are a direct result of our employees using Landmark's internal values to give the best possible service to our customers," he said. "When we do a great job, it shows!"Next, the companies are awarded up to 30 points for the creativity the companies convey that sets them apart. Landmark showcased their brand-new website, Claims Management training program and internal support for reaching personal and professional goals for each employee.Smith said Landmark is constantly trying to better the company, the employees and the customer's experience."The new website, the claims manager training and our internal goals program helps to move Landmark forward," Smith said.Finally, up to 20 points can be awarded for improving the quality of life for the community they are in, as well as the world. Landmark was awarded for their focus on growth and each employee's potential, as well as treating each employee as a vital part of the business model.Smith said Landmark Home Warranty looks forward to continuing their growth and success."We're excited to show Utah how we truly are the best in the state for home warranties for the third year running!" He said.###Landmark Home Warranty is a leading regional home warranty company, founded in 2004, and committed to providing comprehensive and dependable home warranty services in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, Texas and Utah. Coverage includes repairs or replacements of home comfort systems, appliances, interior electrical, and plumbing. Landmark Home Warranty employs licensed, independent contractors and has local sales representatives in every state serviced. Customer Service is available 24/7 online or by phone at (866) 306-2999. Landmark Home Warranty was named one of the "5000 fastest growing companies in 2013 - 2016 by Inc Magazine and was also recognized for "Best Regional Home Warranty" in 2014 - 2016. Landmark has over 200 employees, based in Riverton, Utah.Visit www.landmarkhw.com for more information.