News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Landmark Home Warranty Challenges Real Estate Agents To Donate To Charity:water
Landmark Home Warranty is fundraising to help some of the 663 million people who don't have access to clean water with Charity:Water for National Water Quality month.
Charity:Water uses donates 100% of their donations to create wells (https://www.charitywater.org/
How can you help? Landmark is challenging our Real Estate Partners to work alongside them and give to Charity:Water for National Water Quality Month!
Landmark is trying to raise $2,000 in the next month to provide 66 people with access to clean water. We can only do this with your help! After you have donated, you can fill out this form to be entered to win a $50 gift card and download these free social media posts (http://homewarranty.landmarkhw.com/
Chris Smith, Landmark Home Warranty President, said that fundraising for Charity:Water is another way for Landmark to give back to the community, but on a global scale.
"We work to benefit our community by providing jobs for local contractors, partnering with real estate agents and assisting homeowners with large repairs and replacements,"
Charity: Water creates clean water programs that are more than just the infrastructure of wells or water systems. The charity also works with local government to create water committees and training local mechanics to keep the water clean and flowing.
Smith said Landmark Home Warranty chose Charity:Water as the company to raise money for, because water is integral to survival.
"At Landmark Home Warranty, we know how important it is to have clean water," Smith said. "We work with systems and appliances need clean water to function properly. However, the idea of not having clean water in our homes, or nearby, is hard to grasp. We want to make that a reality for people who need it most. "
The global water crisis is an epidemic, and access to clean water can save 16,000 lives each week. (https://www.charitywater.org/
Join Landmark Home Warranty in their efforts to donate by going to https://my.charitywater.org/
###
Landmark Home Warranty is a leading regional home warranty company, founded in 2004, and committed to providing comprehensive and dependable home warranty services in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, Texas and Utah. Coverage includes repairs or replacements of home comfort systems, appliances, interior electrical, and plumbing. Landmark Home Warranty employs licensed, independent contractors and has local sales representatives in every state where we provide service. Customer Service is available 24/7 online or by phone at (866) 306-2999. Landmark Home Warranty was named one of the "5000 fastest growing companies in 2013 - 2016 by Inc. Magazine and was also recognized two years in a row for "Best Regional
Home Warranty" in 2014 - 2016. Landmark has over 200 employees, based in South Jordan, Utah. Please visit us at: www.landmarkhw.com
Contact
Landmark Home Warranty
***@landmarkhw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse