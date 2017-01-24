News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Landmark Home Warranty Recognized as One of Utah's Best Companies to Work For
Utah Business Magazine Names Landmark Home Warranty as One of the Utah Companies with the Happiest Employees
The award came after Utah Business magazine anonymously surveyed the in-state employees who worked at Landmark, asking them about their work experience, growth opportunities, and leadership involvement, to name a few.
The results came back as some of the best in Utah, with Landmark Home Warranty being named one of the top 50 companies with the happiest and most satisfied employees. (http://www.utahbusiness.com/
Alma Jeppson, President of Landmark Home Warranty, said he was pleased that Landmark had been recognized, and said the award shows how much the leadership of the company cares about its employees.
"It's a testament to how our leadership here works," Jeppson said. "We truly care about our employees and making sure they feel fulfilled in their jobs here at Landmark. That means giving them accountability and responsibility, and listening to their thoughts on the business."
Landmark Home Warranty is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, in an office that includes a 2,000 square foot communal kitchen, a putting green, a Ping-Pong table, Zen and game room, and soon, a mother's lounge.
Although the space the employees work in is important for their contentment in their jobs, Donnie Welch, publisher of Utah Business magazine, said the happiness of the employees of businesses who are on this list is more deeply rooted in their feelings of fulfillment surrounding their job.
"In their surveys, your employees explained that what they most appreciate are the opportunities to learn and advance their careers, especially when they have a leadership team that is willing to mentor them and support their aspirations,"
Chris Smith, Senior Vice President of Landmark Home Warranty, said the award shows how the Landmark culture benefits employees and stands out from other companies of their size.
"As an executive team, we know how important fun activities and breaks are, but we also recognize that employees are more motivated and satisfied with their jobs when they feel like they contribute something to the company as a whole," he said. "We have tried to develop a culture at Landmark that does both, and it's great to see that employees are seeing the benefit in that."
Landmark was also named as the Utah Business magazine's 22nd fastest growing Utah company (https://www.landmarkhw.com/
Ben Gilchrist, Landmark Home Warranty's human resources director, said that he hopes that this award will draw more future employees to work at Landmark and continue that growth.
"We hope this award will bring more individuals who are looking to work in a positive and fulfilling environment to apply for positions at Landmark," Gilchrist said.
###
Please visit www.landmarkhw.com for more information. If you're interested in applying to work at Landmark Home Warranty, you can look at our current job opportunities here (https://www.landmarkhw.com/
Contact
Jeff Thompson
jthompson@landmarkhw.com
***@landmarkhw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse