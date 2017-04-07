Extend Serial Data Transmission up to 20km over Copper Wire

 
Industry News





NASHVILLE, Tenn. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Perle Systems, a global provider of serial device networking hardware, today announced the launch of Long Range Serial Extenders that will transmit data up to 20km over any copper wiring.

The PSI-MODEM-SHDSL/SERIAL transparently extends RS232, RS422 and RS485 data across single twisted pair (CAT5/6/7), coax or any existing copper wiring previously used in alarm circuits, E1/T1 circuits, CCTV and CATV applications.

Serial data transmission distances are generally quite limited. The RS232 standard states a maximum cable length of 50 feet. While RS422 and RS485 can go further, they max out at 4,900 feet. With communication demands often outpacing the original design, Network Administrators are frequently challenged to transmit critical data further and faster while avoiding the significant cost, and disruption, of installing new cables.

John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle says. "Most buildings have unused copper wiring installations left over from telephones, alarm circuits, serial applications, CATV and other equipment. Using SHDSL, the PSI-MODEM can tap into that existing copper wire to transmit serial data up to 20 km."

With two SHDSL ports users can easily set up point-to-point, redundant point-to-point, linear and star topology networks.

Learn more about the PSI-MODEM-SHDSL/SERIAL Copper Extender (https://www.perle.com/products/serial-extenders/psi-modem...).

