News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Extend Serial Data Transmission up to 20km over Copper Wire
The PSI-MODEM-SHDSL/
Serial data transmission distances are generally quite limited. The RS232 standard states a maximum cable length of 50 feet. While RS422 and RS485 can go further, they max out at 4,900 feet. With communication demands often outpacing the original design, Network Administrators are frequently challenged to transmit critical data further and faster while avoiding the significant cost, and disruption, of installing new cables.
John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle says. "Most buildings have unused copper wiring installations left over from telephones, alarm circuits, serial applications, CATV and other equipment. Using SHDSL, the PSI-MODEM can tap into that existing copper wire to transmit serial data up to 20 km."
With two SHDSL ports users can easily set up point-to-point, redundant point-to-point, linear and star topology networks.
Learn more about the PSI-MODEM-SHDSL/
Contact
pr@perle.com
Contact
Perle Systems
***@perle.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse