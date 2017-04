Extend Serial Data Transmission up to 20km over Copper Wire

psi- modem- shdsl- serial- copper- extender- lg

-- Perle Systems, a global provider of serial device networking hardware, today announced the launch of Long Range Serial Extenders that will transmit data up to 20km over any copper wiring.The PSI-MODEM-SHDSL/SERIAL transparently extends RS232, RS422 and RS485 data across single twisted pair (CAT5/6/7), coax or any existing copper wiring previously used in alarm circuits, E1/T1 circuits, CCTV and CATV applications.Serial data transmission distances are generally quite limited. The RS232 standard states a maximum cable length of 50 feet. While RS422 and RS485 can go further, they max out at 4,900 feet. With communication demands often outpacing the original design, Network Administrators are frequently challenged to transmit critical data further and faster while avoiding the significant cost, and disruption, of installing new cables.John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle says.With two SHDSL ports users can easily set up point-to-point, redundant point-to-point, linear and star topology networks.Learn more about the PSI-MODEM-SHDSL/SERIAL Copper Extender ( https://www.perle.com/ products/serial- extenders/psi- modem... ).Contactpr@perle.com