April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

TUV India (TÜV NORD GROUP) receives NABL Accreditation for Product Testing Laboratory

Electrical, Electronics, IT Products, Audio Video and Industrial Machinery, Safety and EMC Testing
 
 
PUNE, India - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- TUV India's Product Testing Laboratory in Baner, Pune, has received accreditation in compliance with ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

The laboratory, which is located in Pune - a manufacturing hub, has been providing reliable, timely and cost effective testing services to the manufacturers of Electrical, Electronics, IT & AV Products and Industrial Machinery across Automotive, IT, ITeS, Electronics and Engineering sectors.

With the NABL accreditation TUV India is well equipped to offer testing solutions with precision and assurance in terms of safety, security, quality and compliance, based on national and international standards.

Scope of Activities

Electronics & Electrical Scope

■ IEC 60950-1:2005 +A2:2013 / IS 13252-1:2010 +A2:2015- Information Technology Equipment -  Safety, Part 1: General Requirements

■ IEC 60065-1:2005+A2: 2010 / IS 616-1:2010- Audio, video and similar electronic apparatus - safety requirements

■ IEC 62040-1:2008 / IS 16242-1:2014- Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS) - Part 1: General and safety requirements for UPS

■ IEC 60335-1 :2013 / IS 302-1: 2014- Safety of household and similar appliances, Part 1: General Requirements

IEC 60335-2-14 :2012 / IS 302-2-14: 2009- Household and similar electrical appliances - Safety - Part 2-14: Particular requirements for kitchen machines

IEC 60335-2-3:2008 / IS 302-2-3:2007- Household and similar electrical appliances - Safety - Part 2-3: Particular requirements for electric iron

■ IEC 60335-2-25 :2010 / IS 302-2-25:1994 - Household and similar electrical appliances - Safety - Part 2-25: Particular requirements for microwave ovens

■ IEC 60068-2-2:2007 / IS 9000-3(Sec 1 to 5) : 1977- Dry heat test

■ IEC 60068-2-1:2007 / IS 9000-2(Sec 1 to 4) : 1977- Cold test

■ IEC 60068-2-78:2012 / IS 9000-4 : 2008 – Damp heat test (Steady state)

■ IEC 60068-2-30:2005 / IS 9000-5(Sec 1 & 2) : 1981- Damp heat test (Cyclic)

■  IEC 60068-2-14:2009 / IS 9000-14(Sec 2) : 1988- Change of temperature

List of product categories

Printer, Plotters, Scanners, Mobile Phones, Laptop, Adapters, Power Banks, Servers, Routers, Tablets, Point of Sale Machine (POS), Card Readers, Television Sets, Mixer Grinders, Electric Juicers, Microwave Ovens, Electric Iron, Electronics  Games, All Musical Equipment , Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) and many more equipment

About TUV India

TUV India Pvt. Ltd. was established in 1989 - as part of the German RWTÜV group's Indian operations, now the TÜV NORD GROUP. With over 500 employees in more than 25 locations and state-of-the-art laboratories across India, TUV India is never far from its customers.  TUV India Pvt. Ltd. provides diverse services in Management System Certification, Industrial Services, Infrastructure, Laboratory Services, Training, Automotive Services, Product Testing and Certification, Sustainability Services, and Renewable Energy.


Website : www.tuv-nord.com/in/en

Click to Share