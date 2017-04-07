News By Tag
TUV India's Training Division now as "TUV India Training Academy"
Training for Management Systems Certification, Occupational Health & Safety/Industrial Safety, Technical Skills, Soft Skills and Manufacturing / Service excellence and process improvements
"With the launch of TUV India Training Academy, we are contributing to the government's initiative of skill development in a balanced manner ensuring emphasis on technical, human, conceptual and design skills. Training being an integral part of our service offerings for two decades, we deliver the right forward looking skills and expertise to enable our patrons to meet the challenges of the future" says Manish Bhuptani, Managing Director- TUV India.
"Along with our latest course content imparted by our competent and experienced tutors, we are constantly directing our efforts to deliver topics covering innovations, digitization and global trends. We are looking forward to developing programs blended with e-learning and offering SMART learning possibilities, which you can control and design at your own convenience, learning platforms and through most suitable devices", says Shrikant Kulkarni, Senior Vice President - Certification, Training, and Sustainability.
"Our training programs are up-to-date, and offer the latest relevant content to suit the dynamic market requirements. We have reached a significant milestone with the rebranding of training division as we have widened our geographical reach of training services across India helping participants to make use of TUV India Training Academy Programs near to their locations", says V. G. Patil, Head - Training.
We offer recognized and certified training courses to suit your needs with regard to your qualification requirements – individually, reliably and competently. Start with your course selection today and secure up-to-date industry knowledge atTUV India Training Academy (https://www.tuv-
