April 2017
TUV India's Training Division now as "TUV India Training Academy"

Training for Management Systems Certification, Occupational Health & Safety/Industrial Safety, Technical Skills, Soft Skills and Manufacturing / Service excellence and process improvements
 
 
MUMBAI, India - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Training Services division of TUV India recently launched  "TUV India Training Academy", in an endeavour  to offer participants an easier,  specialised and a broad approach to choose their areas of skill and knowledge empowerment under focused categories: IRCA Accredited Lead Auditor, Internal Auditor, Awareness, Implementation courses for Management Systems Certification, Occupational Health & Safety/Industrial Safety, Technical Skills, Soft Skills and Manufacturing / Service excellence and process improvements.

"With the launch of TUV India Training Academy, we are contributing to the government's initiative of skill development in a balanced manner ensuring emphasis on technical, human, conceptual and design skills. Training being an integral part of our service offerings for two decades, we deliver the right forward looking skills and expertise to enable our patrons to meet the challenges of the future" says Manish Bhuptani, Managing Director- TUV India.

"Along with our latest course content imparted by our competent and experienced tutors, we are constantly directing our efforts to deliver topics covering innovations, digitization and global trends. We are looking forward to developing programs blended with e-learning and offering SMART learning possibilities, which you can control and design at your own convenience, learning platforms and through most suitable devices", says Shrikant Kulkarni, Senior Vice President - Certification, Training, and Sustainability.

"Our training programs are up-to-date, and offer the latest relevant content to suit the dynamic market requirements. We have reached a significant milestone with the rebranding of training division as we have widened our geographical reach of training services across India helping participants to make use of TUV India Training Academy Programs  near to their locations", says V. G. Patil, Head - Training.

We offer recognized and certified training courses to suit your needs with regard to your qualification requirements – individually, reliably and competently. Start with your course selection today and secure up-to-date industry knowledge atTUV India Training Academy (https://www.tuv-nord.com/in/en/services/tuv-india-trainin...) .

