News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Vanacore Homes Adds New Sales Agent to Team
Justina Sitton has been added to the Vanacore Homes Team. @VanacoreCorp
"With a healthy home buying market, traffic has increased through our model homes." said Scott Vanacore. "In order to maintain a high level of service, we are pleased to add Justina to our Palm Coast Sales Team," he added.
Justina Sitton grew up in a military family and traveled around the world before settling in Florida where she found her niche in new home construction sales. Justina brings nearly 15 years of customer service and marketing experience to the table and has been assigned to the Chestnut II Sales Model, located at 21 Pheasant Drive in Palm Coast.
Vanacore Homes was honored during the 2017 Volusia and Flagler Parade of Homes, receiving the Grand Award for their Paris IV and Waterford models, an Award of Excellence for the Chestnut II and Tuscany Bay, and the 2nd Place Realtor Choice Award for the Paris IV.
Vanacore Homes can be reached by phone at 386-672-8285, or online at www.vanacorehomes.com or https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Nancy Collins
***@vanacorehomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse