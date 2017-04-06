 
News By Tag
* Air Conditioning
* HVAC
* South Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jupiter
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Offers Rheem Replacements

 
JUPITER, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- With each passing week, the threat of warmer temperatures continues to go up for the South Florida area. That means it is time to make sure that your air conditioner is running smoothly and efficiently. If it isn't, things are only going to get worse as the brutal South Florida summer arrives. The good news is that Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning can come out and service your system, ensuring you are ready to roll when the seasons change again.

Is your old a/c unit completely dead at this point? It may be worth looking into a replacement system, and Ewing Air can provide you with a high quality one from Rheem. Rheem has built a reputation for high performance for over 80 years, and they always bring superb customer service and warranties to the table. The best part is that a Ewing Air specialist can come out and help you decide exactly which type of system to install for your individual needs.

Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
End
Source:Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Air Conditioning, HVAC, South Florida
Industry:Home
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share