Mark Your Calendars for the 2017 Industry and Economic Outlook Conference

-- The Industry & Economic Outlook Conference (IEOC) is the National Fluid Power Association's highly anticipated economic event for everyone in the fluid power supply chain - NFPA members and non-members alike are all invited to attend. The 2017 event will take place August 14 - 16, 2017 at the Westin Chicago North Shore in Wheeling, Illinois.Focusing on the opportunities and threats associated with the economy as they relate specifically to the fluid power industry, the IEOC is set to feature industry experts that share the analyses, hard data, and critical insight needed to help fluid power business leaders translate economic trends into competitive intelligence to successfully plan for the future.Conference content will examine industry economics, market forecasts, and technology breakthroughs likely to impact the fluid power supply chain for years to come. Conference speakers will cover macroeconomic and global trends while also providing insights into key mobile and industrial customer markets. The IEOC is a great opportunity for fluid power professionals to connect, providing one of the best opportunities for information gathering and networking, to help your company advance.Conference highlights include:• Global Economics from an ITR Perspective - Alan Beaulieu, ITR Economics• Global Economics from an Oxford Economics Perspective - John Walker, Oxford Economics• Fluid Power Industry Forecast - Jim Meil, ACT Research• Fluid Power Customer Markets Overview - Eli Lustgarten, ESL Consultants• Construction Machinery Forecast - David Phillips, Off-Highway Research• Agriculture Machinery Forecast - Ann Duignan, J.P. Morgan• Heavy Truck Market Forecast - Eric Starks, FTR Associates• Industrial Markets Overview - Scott Hazelton, IHS Markit• Energy and Metals Commodities Outlook - Alex Chausovsky, ITR Economics• Future of Manufacturing, Kevin Surace, Appvance• Global Outlook on Machinery Production and Industrial Automation Capital Expenditure - Mark Watson, IHS Technology• IEOC Invitational Golf Tournament at Chevy Chase Golf Course• IEOC Welcome Reception at Chevy Chase Country Club• Power of Association Reception and Dinner• IEOC Networking BreakfastAnother highly acclaimed feature of this conference is the IEOC Speakers Forum. Join IEOC's most popular speakers for an economy-driven, interactive session to wrap-up the first day's program.