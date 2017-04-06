News By Tag
Google Don't Disclose Most Algorithm Changes Now, Discussed by Nemco
Why Google Don't Disclose Most of the Google Updates & Algorithm Changes
According to John Mueller, "releasing the latest updates isn't always useful. Furthermore, "Google can give specific guidance to webmasters e.g. mobile-friendly update", he added. They can notify the webmasters to make their sites mobile-friendly which is something useful.
Gary Illyes from Google added that Google doesn't deny algorithm updates but confirming is something different.
Nemco's search engine marketers recommend this question to simplify the context -
(Ques) Can you tell me about the Fred update?
(Ans) This is one of the regular updates having nothing specifically to communicate about that.
According to the experts, Google makes so many updates in a year and most of them don't make a sense, not even a noticeable context.
For instance, a recent change in the ranking of mobile-friendly sites came almost two years ago which brings a big problem for the search engine marketers because the scenario wasn't aware of the necessity of mobile-friendliness. Google wanted to bring a change in the search results and thus, they spread the word about the changes so people can get some time to make necessary changes.
A comment on this post in the Serountable clarified the whole context that is,"they announce the things when they want people to comply". They let people guess about any changes when it's something they don't want any change at your end.
