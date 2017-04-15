News By Tag
Relevancy of a Website Design & SEO Discussed by Nemco Digital
An impact you could see with effective SEO strategy and a website design…
"SEO is important to any business that operates online, and many don't realize it needs to be built into the web design process" says the Columnist Marcus Miller at Search Engine Land. He shared a comprehensive guide to SEO and web design. According to him, a website is the center of this digitized world which is the place where all digital practices are done. Undoubtedly, it has become the largest source to draw the organic traffic to a website.
The businesses hardly plan for SEO until they consider a website designing or redesigning purposely. Otherwise, "these sites are badly lacking on the digital marketing front," he added. If a website is not designed and coded properly at the time of designing, you may find lots of pitfalls at the time of its marketing. Your entire efforts and strategies will end up with a total waste of time and money.
Search engine marketers have initiated a conversation about the connection of SEO and web design recently and also, published a website design planning guide to know the complications throughout the procedure.
In a recent post at Search Engine Land, he mentioned that how SEO plays an integral role in your website design or redesign procedure. They would further highlight that you need to consider to create a website keeping in mind the search marketing and lead generation. And once you focus on happy users, it will keep the Google gods in your favor.
