Mobilunity at Israel AdTech 2017
Mobilunity continues its world business tour, bridging the gap between the Startup Nation of Israel and the emerging IT nation, that is Ukraine.
Mobilunity's management team, represented by CEO Cyril Samovskiy, Director of Business Development Alfonsine Williams, and Scrum-certified Project Manager Marina Negriy, attended this year's edition of Israel AdTech to not only present the benefits of Ukrainian development, but to connect to the Israel AdTech scene that has produced some of the most influential companies in the AdTech sphere.
Israel AdTech is a networking conference that unites startups, agencies, and experts representing advertising companies from all over the world. Annually the event managed by Eli Mandelbaum (the conference chairman and managing director of PluggedIn BD) has 500+ attendees and speakers including senior executives, brands, startups, and entrepreneurs, representing emerging mobile and desktop technologies in the field of advertising.
"We have received great opportunities for networking at Israel AdTech 2017. I hope that we will have fruitful collaboration with all people we have met, and I look forward to pursuing our joint efforts to build their development teams together." Marina Negriy, Project Manager.
Mobilunity's efforts are aimed at strengthening and contributing to the establishment of successful and fruitful Israeli-Ukrainian cooperation in the IT sphere. Ukraine has great potential, IT talents, and plenty of resources to cover the Israeli demand for development teams (https://mobilunity.com/
About Mobilunity:
Founded in 2010, Mobilunity is a provider of dedicated development teams based in Kyiv Ukraine. Mobilunity provides turn-key, full-cycle outsourcing solutions in web and mobile development, design, digital marketing, and customer support. With clients from over 20 countries globally, Mobilunity works with all manner of businesses from startups to digital agencies across various market verticals. To learn more about Mobilunity and their services, please visit www.mobilunity.com or write them:
Mobilunity
70A Saksaganskogo St.
Kiev, 01032 Ukraine
pr@mobilunity.com
www.mobilunity.com
