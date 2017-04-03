News By Tag
Mobilunity Became a Proud Sponsor of Wolves Summit 2017
Mobilunity continues to expand its reach into Europe by participating and sponsoring one of Europe's Largest Multinational Conferences.
Wolves Summit is one of Europe's largest networking conferences. It unites and provides new opportunities to tech companies, startups, investors, corporations, and entrepreneurs, providing a platform to engage and network. This year there were more than 3000 1:1 meetings for participants, investors, startups, and executives from over 47 countries.
Having participated in numerous events in the past and understanding its scope, the event was attended with extended representation, including Kateryna Boiko (Marketing Manager), and Olga Zhuk (Account Manager).
"It was a great experience both for me, as an Account Manager, and for Mobilunity as a company. The networking was really good, and we made a lot of great connections, with startups, entrepreneurs and managers from all over the world. I am sure, that thanks to WolvesSummit Mobilunity will get plenty of interesting projects and customers!" Olga Zhuk, Account Manager of Mobilunity.
The Mobilunity team fully appreciates the kind of exposure that can be gained from such an event and has every intent to attend and sponsor the event in the future.
"Wolves Summit became a great opportunity for us to meet decision makers from very diverse companies, understand their problems better and get inspired with innovative ideas from startups. I couldn't even expect so friendly attitude from every participant we've met. Great event with a myriad of opportunities!"
Mobilunity vows to continue its work providing dedicated development teams to Europe and beyond, and sees Wolves Summit as the official launch of a spring event tour for the company across Europe, and the MENA regions.
"Conferences like this give us a real opportunity to actually meet with people and build a connection with the community. At the end of the day, our business is about people, and we will continue to make an effort to meet and connect with as many people as possible." - Alfonsine Williams, Director of Business Development.
The next stop for Mobilunity will be Tel Aviv for Israel Adtech 2017, as the management team continues to connect with their client base.
Just a few more days to Israel AdTech 2017 - Tuesday 4th April, 2017. Meet us at our booth. Use code "adtech30" for a discount Register here http://www.israeladtech.com/
About Mobilunity:
Mobilunity is a Ukrainian development company established in 2010 in Kyiv. The company is providing full-cycle and all-inclusive outsourcing solutions in web development, UI/UX design, mobile app development, marketing, customer support along with providing dedicated developments teams and experts of any level. The client network of Mobilunity covers 3 continents and more than 20 countries. Working with startups, digital agencies, small and medium-size businesses, Mobilunity provides working and high-quality solutions to clients all over the world. For more information visit our website www.mobilunity.com or get in touch with us:
Mobilunity
70A Saksaganskogo
Kiev, 01032 Ukraine
pr@mobilunity.com
www.mobilunity.com
