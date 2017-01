Web and Mobile Development for Ambitious American Football Team – the Kyiv Bulldogs

Sports Web and Mobile Development for Startups

-- The Kyiv Bulldogs, Ukrainian team of American football, have launched a website and mobile application developed in cooperation with Mobilunity. The site and mobile app are built for not only the fans of the Kyiv Bulldogs, but for those, who want to keep tabs on the cultivation of American football in Ukraine.With the Bulldogs football team website, and mobile application users can:• Get to know the team• Find the team's office locations• Find out match stats• Be well-informed on relevant upcoming events• Read interesting blogs and much moreThe feature that stands out the most for the sports mobile app is its photo editor, created for the users to decorate their photos, and selfies with American football skins and the Bulldogs logo.Mobilunity offered the Bulldogs the most optimal and cost-effective solution suitable for this project. Both the Bulldogs representative and the Mobilunity team arrived at the decision that the best option would be to create a website for the football team using WordPress CMS. Now fans can visit the official site of the team and keep track of the latest events and announcements. Once the new version of the website was released, Mobilunity ( https://mobilunity.com ) created an easy-to-maintain app equally compatible with iOS and Android devices. Now the Bulldogs app is available on the Appstore ( https://itunes.apple.com/ us/app/bulldogs- american-footbal... ) and Google Play." – Kateryna, Mobilunity Project Manager.Mobilunity is a Ukrainian outsourcing and outstaffing IT company founded in Kyiv in 2010. The company offers a variety of solutions for small business, startups and large enterprises ranging from full cycle web and mobile development to digital marketing, maintenance and support.The Kyiv Bulldogs are an American Football team, that strives to increase the number of American Football fans in Ukraine and achieve their personal, ultimate goal of participating in the ULAF championship.70A SaksaganskogoKiev, 01032 Ukrainepr@mobilunity.comwww.mobilunity.com105 FrunzeKyiv, 040 Ukrainebulldogs.aft@gmail.comhttps://bulldogs.kyiv.ua/