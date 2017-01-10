News By Tag
Web and Mobile Development for Ambitious American Football Team – the Kyiv Bulldogs
With the Bulldogs football team website, and mobile application users can:
• Get to know the team
• Find the team's office locations
• Find out match stats
• Be well-informed on relevant upcoming events
• Read interesting blogs and much more
The feature that stands out the most for the sports mobile app is its photo editor, created for the users to decorate their photos, and selfies with American football skins and the Bulldogs logo.
Mobilunity offered the Bulldogs the most optimal and cost-effective solution suitable for this project. Both the Bulldogs representative and the Mobilunity team arrived at the decision that the best option would be to create a website for the football team using WordPress CMS. Now fans can visit the official site of the team and keep track of the latest events and announcements. Once the new version of the website was released, Mobilunity (https://mobilunity.com) created an easy-to-maintain app equally compatible with iOS and Android devices. Now the Bulldogs app is available on the Appstore (https://itunes.apple.com/
"Businesses requesting development of mobile apps often give their preference to hybrid development, as they can anticipate the benefits as soon as we provide them with the estimates. Hybrid mobile app development has proved to be the best solution for startups and small businesses!" – Kateryna, Mobilunity Project Manager.
About Mobilunity:
Mobilunity is a Ukrainian outsourcing and outstaffing IT company founded in Kyiv in 2010. The company offers a variety of solutions for small business, startups and large enterprises ranging from full cycle web and mobile development to digital marketing, maintenance and support.
About the Kyiv Bulldogs:
The Kyiv Bulldogs are an American Football team, that strives to increase the number of American Football fans in Ukraine and achieve their personal, ultimate goal of participating in the ULAF championship.
Contact Information:
Mobilunity
70A Saksaganskogo
Kiev, 01032 Ukraine
pr@mobilunity.com
www.mobilunity.com
The Kyiv Bulldogs
105 Frunze
Kyiv, 040 Ukraine
bulldogs.aft@
https://bulldogs.kyiv.ua/
