Systweak Launches Anti-Malware for Android

-- This next generation security app provides real time protection and routine database updates for Android phones and tablets. Systweak has always lived up to user's expectations and Systweak Anti-Malware app is another milestone in this regard.This app makes it possible to detect and block latest known and unknown malware threats. The major functions of the app include real time protection, whitelisting of trusted apps and scanning of internal and external memory. It also performs 'Quick' and 'Deep' scans to detect and remove infections. It comprises of many additional features like listing applications in your phone that can cost you money and many more. Systweak Anti-Malware the ultimate solution to safeguard your Android device."Data security is one of the most common problems today. It is a must to have a security app with updated anti-virus definitions to secure our data from snooping eyes. Systweak Anti-Malware is a fast and next generation security app that ensures your device is safe from threats. Users will simply have to install it and leave rest to the app since it's real time protection will not allow any unauthorized access to the device," says Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software."Systweak Anti-Malware is the best security tool with latest database updates. It keeps Android devices secure from all vulnerabilities and attacks. Users will now have access to an advanced tool with latest features to safeguard their Android devices." added Mr. Yuvraj Gautam, Product Manager.Systweak Anti-Malware is compatible with all Android devices and can be downloaded from Play Store.: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps since last 18 years to improve the average user's digital experience. It has recently been featured in "100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers" list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company's flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel's tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.