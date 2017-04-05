SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners Named One of America's Best Cleaners

SPOTS by Reys, Miami, FL

Chris White, Executive Director

***@americasbestcleaners.com Chris White, Executive Director

-- SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners of Miami, Florida has been selected as one of America's Best Cleaners (ABC). ABC is a national organization that recognizes the best dry cleaning establishments in major metropolitan areas throughout the United States, Canada, and beyond. To be selected, SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners had to meet strict criteria.To become an Affiliate of ABC, SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners was required to undergo an on-site inspection by certified ABC representatives to determine if the company met minimum requirements for cleanliness, client service, machinery equipment, stain removal and garment finishing quality. As one of only about 30 cleaners certified by ABC for 2017, SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners will also be required to undergo monthly quality tests and quarterly mystery shopping reports, testing for customer service and quality as part of the most stringent certification in the dry cleaning industry.Miami's best drycleaner, SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners is owned by third-generation cleaner Angel D. Suarez and wife Viviana. Having grown up in the business, Suarez is a technical dry cleaning expert and looks forward to the knowledge and development his affiliation with ABC will offer."SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners prides itself on delivery the highest level of quality," says Suarez. "Becoming an Affiliate of ABC allows us to partner with the best dry cleaners in the US, to share knowledge, and discuss best practices."Suarez adds that other Affiliates he's spoken to were enthusiastic about the recognition Affiliation would bring from clients.SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners is a progressive, technologically-advanced dry cleaner, providing premium garment care and exceptional customer service. The company is a member of the Green Cleaners Council has numerous environmental practices in place, including the use of SystemK4, a halogen-free, biodegradable cleaning technology and eco-friendly wetcleaning.ABC's Executive Director, Chris White, commended SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners for its exceptional client care and garment quality, and stressed the importance of such attributes in the selection process, an essential component in sustaining ABC's relationship with the fashion and garment industry, which has taken notice of the accreditation organization's ability to act as a liaison between high-end clothiers, cleaners and clients."ABC works closely with some of today's leading fashion designers and retailers," said Catherine McCann, ABC's Director of Operations. "Our certification process offers the manufacturers of high-end, couture garments a level of security and convenience when it comes to care and maintenance of their designs. Our selection criteria provides that security, and our professional network of affiliates across the United States provides the convenience."For more information on the America's Best Cleaners' program, please visit www.americasbestcleaners.com.For more information on SPOTs by Rey's Cleaners, please visit www.spotsbyreys.com/# # #About America's Best Cleaners:ABC is the dry cleaning industry's leading consulting services provider, comprising a team of experts who offer a full complement of technical training, executive coaching, management training, business planning, marketing services, and 3D plant design. In a continuing effort to assist dry cleaners in becoming the best in their respective markets, ABC also offers the industry's only independent certification. Its stringent list of standards, which include regular and strenuous onsite inspections and testing, as well as surveys of retailers and clients and secret shopping reports, has resulted in an elite network of affiliates across the U.S. The comprehensive ABC offering of consulting, certification and education brings cutting edge technologies and business practices success-oriented entrepreneurs in the dry cleaning industry.Contact:Chris WhiteExecutive DirectorAmerica's Best CleanersPhone (415) 413-8383chriswhite@americasbestcleaners.com