Extend Ethernet Data Transmission up to 20km over Copper Wire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Perle Systems, a global provider of device networking hardware, today announced the launch of Long Range Ethernet Extenders that will transmit data up to 20km over any copper wiring.

Using SHDSL, the TC EXTENDER transparently extends Ethernet data transmission up to 20 km across single twisted pair (CAT5/6/7), coax or any existing copper wiring previously used in alarm circuits, E1/T1 circuits, RS-232, RS-422, RS-485, CCTV and CATV applications.

"Ethernet Extension does not have to be expensive or difficult," comments John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle Systems. "There are many instances where the 3km transmission distance of our current Ethernet Extender product line is just not enough. For these applications, the protocol transparent TC EXTENDER is ideal."

With two SHDSL ports users can easily set up of point-to-point, linear or ring network structures. This is a simple and cost effective solution to connect separated LANs or remote LAN devices onto a single Ethernet communication network.

Learn more about Long Range SHDSL Ethernet Extenders on perle.com.

Contact
Julie McDaniel
VP Marketing
+1 800-467-3753
***@perle.com
Source:
Email:***@perle.com Email Verified
Tags:Long-range Ethernet Extender, long-range Ethernet extension, long-distance Ethernet
Industry:Technology
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Products
