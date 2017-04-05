Extend Ethernet Data Transmission up to 20km over Copper Wire

tc- extender- 2001- eth- 2s- lg

-- Perle Systems, a global provider of device networking hardware, today announced the launch of Long Range Ethernet Extenders that will transmit data up to 20km over any copper wiring.Using SHDSL, the TC EXTENDER transparently extends Ethernet data transmission up to 20 km across single twisted pair (CAT5/6/7), coax or any existing copper wiring previously used in alarm circuits, E1/T1 circuits, RS-232, RS-422, RS-485, CCTV and CATV applications.comments John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle Systems.With two SHDSL ports users can easily set up of point-to-point, linear or ring network structures. This is a simple and cost effective solution to connect separated LANs or remote LAN devices onto a single Ethernet communication network.Learn more about Long Range SHDSL Ethernet Extenders on perle.com.