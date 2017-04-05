The Industrial Group names Dr. Sameer Al Ansari Vice Chairman and COO

The move aims to achieve operational excellence and fast-track the Group's growth agenda

-- UAE, April 11, 2017 – The Industrial Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Hussein A. Al-Banawi, has announced this month that seasoned management veteran Dr. Sameer Al Ansari has joined his senior leadership cadre in the capacity of Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer.The Industrial Group is an innovative manufacturing concern in the fields of Packaging, Specialty Chemicals, and Food Flavors. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group's operations cover a wide region that spans the broader Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Sub-Continent. Its products are in high demand on a daily basis as essentials for the typical household that help enhance the quality of life of end users.In his key post, Dr. Al Ansari will report to the Chairman and CEO and will continue to serve as a member of the Group's Board of Directors. In keeping with the Chairman's vision for consistent growth and innovation, Dr. Sameer will be responsible for change management and transformation initiatives to rigorously drive strategy execution focusing on operational excellence, organizational effectiveness and enhancing the Group's business model across all divisions.Sheikh Al-Banawi said: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Al Ansari to the Group's senior management ranks as my right hand and trusted advisor. He is a first-class corporate leader with a hands-on approach to team engagement and empowerment and has been a confidant of mine serving as lead director on our board since 2012. This key appointment comes at a crucial time for the Group as we set our sights on further geographical expansion and innovation. For the past six decades, The Industrial Group has witnessed year-on-year growth and while the times ahead present new challenges, however, the opportunities remain bountiful. It is with this silver lining perspective in mind that Sameer's appointment lends strategic substance as we work hard to position the Industrial Group for exponential growth.""The Industrial Group is highly regarded as an industry pioneer and market leader in the region. Having served on the Group's Board for over five years has contributed greatly to my decision tojoin Sheikh Hussein in his ambitious quest to expand internationally. I am honored to be part of the Group's success story which spans over six decades of industrial milestones,"added Dr. Al Ansari.Prior to joining The Industrial Group, Dr. Al Ansari was the Founder and CEO of PEPlus Capital Advisors. At various junctures in his rich career has served as CEO of SHUAA Capital PSC; CEO and Chairman of Dubai International Capital L.L.C.; Group Chief Financial Officer of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Founding Board Member of Dubai Holding LLC; Chief Financial Officer of Dubai Aluminum Company Ltd.; Chairman of Ishraq Gulf Real Estate Holding; and Chairman of Jordan Dubai Capital. Dr. Al Ansari is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales.