IFYA Members Enjoy a New, Bigger First Time Customer Discount from FrozenDessertSupplies.com
International Frozen Yogurt Association members will receive up to 30% off their first purchase from FrozenDessertSupplies.com. FrozenDessertSupplies.com is the #1 online supplier of frozen dessert supplies, including cups, spoons and more.
IFYA members can now get up to 30% off their first FrozenDessertSupplies.com order. This one-time discount is available only to IFYA members. Membership is free and it takes just a minute to sign up at http://internationalfrozenyogurt.com/
"We are always looking for ways to help our members, including offering members only savings with our discount program. Thanks to FrozenDessertSupplies.com, our members can save even more on frozen dessert supplies like cups and spoons," said Susan Linton, President of the IFYA. "We truly appreciate FrozenDessertSupplies.com's ongoing support of our association, including their special offer for IFYA members."
FrozenDessertSupplies.com recently added new colors of frozen yogurt cups, new exclusive cup designs, and new color changing spoons. The custom cup minimum has been lowered to 10,000 cups (10 cases). FrozenDessertSupplies.com in-house designers can help you design a beautiful custom design that will wow your customers for many years to come.
About FrozenDessertSupplies.com
FrozenDessertSupplies.com is the #1 online supplier of Frozen Dessert Supplies including frozen yogurt, ice cream and gelato cups, spoons and much more! We offer hundreds of industry leading styles, colors and sizes of product, including our amazing array of Crazy Color Changing Spoons and Cups. All this with Free Shipping and Earth Shattering Customer Service! For a list of products and discounts simply contact us at 1-800-518-9229 or visit our website at www.FrozenDesssertSupplies.com and provide your IFYA username!
About International Frozen Yogurt Association
The International Frozen Yogurt Association (IFYA) serves as an unbiased source of support and information for current and prospective frozen yogurt store operators. The Association sets and promotes standards to elevate the quality of frozen yogurt stores through the Swirl of Honor™ program. IFYA represents frozen yogurt shops, suppliers and consumers across the world. Visit the IFYA website, http://internationalfrozenyogurt.com/
Media Contact
info@internationalfrozenyogurt.com
