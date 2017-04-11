impact Virtual Services Expands Menu of Services

Customized Virtual Assistants and Creative Divisions Now Available

Contact

Marivic Valencia

***@impactvs.com Marivic Valencia

End

--Virtual Services Expands Menu of ServicesCustomized Virtual Assistants and Creative Divisions Now AvailableApril 11, 2017, Madison, Wisconsin –Virtual Services today announced the expansion of services to include two new divisions: Virtual Assistants (VAs), and Creative. This expansion combines the 11 years of Association Management expertise with future employment trends using a virtual workforce and innovative collaborative tools.According to recent surveys*, 56% of senior leaders and hiring managers of Fortune 500 companies believe virtual work will increase at their company. And, fully 56 % of decision makers believe that working remotely makes employees more productive."The days of a "fixed" employment model are over. Employers and employees alike are seeking partnerships that offer flexibility, that can scale with the needs of the business, as well as meet the ever-increasing demands of modern-day work/life balance. The solutions also need to be affordable, and, as is increasingly the case, bringing on employees isn't the feasible answer. We developed the VA and Creative divisions so associations and businesses can outsource their administrative, marketing, PR, and social media work to our virtual workforce. Our VAs have on average 10 years experience and all are U.S.-based,"shares Jodi Fisher,Virtual Services CEO and Founder.Adds James Kademan, owner of Draw In Customers Business Coaching, "I can't believe we waited so long to outsource our administrative and creative departments. In doing so, we bypassed the hassle of employer-provided benefits, office space, and equipment. We also don't have to make required payments and contributions on behalf of our employees, such as our share of an employee's Social Security and Medicare taxes, state unemployment compensation insurance, and workers' compensation insurance, which altogether can add 20% to 30% -- or more, to payroll. So, we skip all that and still get a dedicated team of professionals committed to the success of our business."ContactVirtual Services today to learn more about outsourcing your administrative and creative support.*PerfectLaborStorm.comAboutVirtual ServicesVirtual Services was founded in 2006 by Jodi Fisher, and has successfully supported many business owners and Associations throughout the world. Now expanded into a robust team,extensive experience as social media experts, executive administrative assistants, and Association Management professionals in small business operations, Associations of all sizes, and international corporations puts them in the best position to assess your needs and accomplish tasks efficiently, all with little distraction to you.Contact:Marivic ValenciaVP, Marketing and CommunicationsVirtual Services(608) 210-3120marivic@impactvs.comwww.impactvs.comAbout Draw In Customers Business CoachingJames Kademan, founder and principal business coach for Draw In Customers Business Coaching concentrates much of his coaching practice sessions on the tools designed for Strategic Intervention. Strategic Intervention (also known as SI) is a project dedicated to extracting the most practical and effective forms of strategic action and communication from a variety of disciplines:Ericksonian therapy, strategic family therapy, Human Needs Psychology, organizational psychology, neurolinguistics, psychology of influence, strategic studies, traditions of diplomacy and negotiation, game theory, and others.Contact:James Kademan(608) 210-2221www.drawincustomers.com